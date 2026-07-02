Official: Moroccan Saïbari signs with Bayern Munich until 2031

Bayern Munich has officially announced the arrival of Ismaël Saïbari, an attacking midfielder from PSV Eindhoven, who has signed a long-term deal with the German giant. An ambitious recruit already touted as a top addition for the Bavarian attack.

The transfer market is already heating up in Munich. Bayern confirmed on Wednesday the signing of Ismaël Saïbari, a 25-year-old Moroccan international, from PSV Eindhoven. The player has committed until June 2031 with the German club, but will first finish his 2026 World Cup with Morocco before joining his new colors.

Internally, the Bavarian sports management does not hide its satisfaction. Max Eberl praised the culmination of a long-term effort, highlighting a player capable of bringing “creativity and unpredictability” in the final third, qualities deemed essential in the Munich offensive project.

Christoph Freund shares the same sentiment, emphasizing the player’s journey in the Netherlands, where he developed at the highest European level with Champions League participation and several domestic trophies to his name. The Bayern executive also highlights the Moroccan’s versatility and intensity, attributes perfectly aligned with the club’s standards.

For Saïbari, this transfer marks a significant milestone in his career. The attacking midfielder does not hide his enthusiasm about joining one of the most prestigious clubs on the continent, stating he is fulfilling a childhood dream and aiming for the most important titles. He also mentions being convinced by Vincent Kompany’s message, which played a decisive role in his final choice. Before experiencing the Bundesliga, the Atlas Lion still has an international mission to undertake. But in Munich, they are already looking ahead to a reinforcement meant to be long-term and to strengthen a squad seeking sustainable dominance in Europe.