Benin

Benin: mandatory harmonization and electronic payment for judicial acts

The Beninese government ordered the harmonization of judicial act costs during the council of ministers meeting on Wednesday, July 1.

Edouard Djogbénou
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Tribunal de commerce de Cotonou
Tribunal de commerce de Cotonou
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The government of President Romuald Wadagni held its July council of ministers meeting on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. During this governmental conclave, several decisions were made, including the harmonization of judicial act costs.

According to the minutes of the council of ministers, this decision was made to put an end to the pricing disparities observed from one jurisdiction to another.

Indeed, although a 2012 decree already set the official fee schedule, pricing discrepancies continued to be observed on the ground.

In light of these irregularities, cash discrepancies, and the risks of embezzlement, the council of ministers instructed the Minister of Justice to impose electronic payment as the exclusive method of payment. This reform is part of the overall digitization effort of the administration and aims to secure the management of judicial revenues.

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