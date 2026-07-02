Axe Calavi-Cotonou: recommended detours due to disruptions on the Djonou bridge

The Republican Police informs users traveling on the route connecting Abomey-Calavi to Cotonou of major disruptions to road traffic.

These traffic difficulties are directly due to ongoing work on the Djonou bridge, prompting the authorities to urge drivers to take the necessary precautions to anticipate their journeys.

To bypass the blockage area, several detour routes are recommended depending on the users’ starting point. Those coming from the Kpota, Bidossessi, and IITA intersections are advised to take the road leading to the Hêvié intersection, and then join the Adounko-Route des Pêches axis.

For other motorists, it is recommended to follow the marked paths towards the Cococomey and Womey bridges.

Agents of the Republican Police are currently deployed on the ground to facilitate traffic. Authorities remind everyone of the importance of strictly following instructions and maintaining necessary patience in the face of slowdowns caused by these temporary adjustments.