Benin: CENA unveils the schedule for the January 2026 legislative and municipal elections

The Commission Électorale Nationale Autonome (CENA) published, this Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the official schedule for the legislative and municipal elections, set for Sunday, January 11, 2026. This announcement marks a new stage in the implementation of the electoral process ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to details from the institution chaired by Sacca Lafia, the electoral timetable outlines the different preparatory phases, notably the receipt of candidacy declarations, the validation of lists, the training of electoral staff, as well as the logistics for voting materials.

CENA says it has taken all necessary measures to ensure the transparency, reliability and punctuality of the vote, in accordance with legal requirements and the republican calendar. The institution also calls on political parties, candidates and all involved stakeholders to respect the set deadlines and to act in a spirit of responsibility and democratic fair play.

With this schedule now official, the countdown is on to a decisive electoral event, where Beninese citizens will be called on to elect their representatives to Parliament and to municipal councils.

CENA’s schedule