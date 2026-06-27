2026 World Cup: 7 African teams (out of 10) already qualified for the Round of 16

Cape Verde, Senegal, and Ghana have secured their qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. They join Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and Ivory Coast among the African representatives qualified for the knockout phase.

Seven of the ten African teams participating in the 2026 World Cup have now confirmed their qualification for the knockout stage. Cape Verde, Ghana, and Senegal have joined the list of qualifiers following the matches played this Saturday. The Black Stars have not yet played their final group match against Croatia, but Spain’s victory against Uruguay (1-0) already guarantees them a spot in the next round.

For its part, Cape Verde achieved qualification thanks to a third consecutive draw, a result that allows it to finish in second place in its group, behind Spain. The Blue Sharks thus join Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Senegal, who defeated Iraq (5-0), among the African representatives qualified for the knockout phase. On the other hand, Tunisia has been officially eliminated. Algeria and the DRC must still wait for the outcome of the last matches to know if they will be among the best third-placed teams qualified.





