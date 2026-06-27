World Cup 2026: Egypt and Iran cancel each other out in 1-1 Group G draw

Egypt and Iran drew 1-1 at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 27, 2026, keeping Group G finely balanced at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

The World Cup 2026 Group G match between Egypt and Iran at Lumen Field in Seattle ended in a 1-1 draw. The match, played on June 27, 2026, saw both sides score early before cancelling each other out for the rest of the game, with each team collecting an important point in a still-tight group.

Before this third matchday, Egypt had four points thanks to a win over New Zealand (3-1) and a draw, while Iran had so far recorded two draws, including a 0-0 against Belgium. This result therefore maintains the balance in Group G, which also includes Belgium and New Zealand, with qualification still wide open.

In the fifth minute, Mahmoud Saber broke the deadlock for the Pharaohs. However, Iran responded quickly through Ramin Rezaeian, who levelled the match shortly before the quarter-hour mark. Despite several Egyptian changes, including the introductions of Mohamed Abdelmonem, Emam Ashour and Mohamed Salah, neither team was able to take the lead in the second half.

On the disciplinary front, the match was marked by several yellow cards. For Iran, Hossein Kanaani, Ali Nemati, Saeid Ezatolahi and Shoja Khalilzadeh were booked. For Egypt, Mahmoud Saber, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohanad Lasheen also received yellow cards. That accumulation underlined a committed, fiercely contested match in the duels.

Tactically, Egypt played in a 4-2-3-1 under Hossam Hassan. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir stood out with three important saves. The defence featured Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed Fatouh. In midfield, Mohanad Lasheen and Mahmoud Saber operated as ball-winners, while Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trézéguet and Emam Ashour provided creativity and attacking thrust. The target forward was Mostafa Ziko.

Egypt

Head coach Hossam Hassan opted for a modern 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on the attacking experience of Mohamed Salah, who was replaced in the 57th minute by Zizo. Mahmoud Saber, scorer of the opening goal, was a driving force in midfield, combining defensive work rate with an attacking presence. The centre-back pairing of Rami Rabia and Mohamed Abdelmonem contained Iran’s attacks well, despite an early change in the 14th minute when Abdelmonem replaced Yasser Ibrahim in defence.

Iran

Amir Ghalenoei set his team up in a 5-4-1, opting for broad defensive coverage with players such as Hossein Kanaani and Ali Nemati in the full-back areas. Ramin Rezaeian, scorer of Iran’s goal, played a key role on the right flank. Mehdi Taremi carried the burden of the lone attack. In midfield, Saman Ghoddos and Saeid Ezatolahi tried to find attacking solutions and support the defence. Late changes, such as the introduction of Saman Ghoddos in the 67th minute, were aimed at increasing the attacking pressure to snatch victory, but without success.

Egypt
Finished Lumen Field
Iran
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 5'But - M. SaberÉgypte, 5e
  2. 14'But - R. RezaeianIran, 14e
  3. 14'Remplacement - M. Abdelmonem (remplace Y. Ibrahim)Égypte, 14e
  4. 19'Carton jaune - H. KanaaniIran, 19e
  5. 20'Carton jaune - M. SaberÉgypte, 20e
  6. 42'Carton jaune - Y. IbrahimÉgypte, 42e
  7. 43'Carton jaune - A. NematiIran, 43e
  8. 46'Remplacement - A. Nemati (remplace S. Hardani)Iran, 46e
  9. 46'Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace O. Marmoush)Égypte, 46e
  10. 46'Remplacement - M. Saber (remplace M. Attia)Égypte, 46e
  11. 57'Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace Zizo)Égypte, 57e
  12. 67'Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou)Iran, 67e
  13. 76'Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim)Égypte, 76e
  14. 79'Carton jaune - S. EzatolahiIran, 79e
  15. 90+1'Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh)Iran, 90+1e
  16. 90+2'Carton jaune - M. LasheenÉgypte, 90+2e
  17. 90+3'VAR - S. KhalilzadehIran, 90+3e
  18. 90+4'Carton jaune - S. KhalilzadehIran, 90+4e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Egypt 3 / Iran 4
  • Tirs : Egypt 15 / Iran 10
  • Possession : Egypt 62% / Iran 38%
  • Corners : Egypt 8 / Iran 1
  • Fautes : Egypt 11 / Iran 16
  • Cartons jaunes : Egypt 3 / Iran 4
  • Passes : Egypt 579 / Iran 349
  • Precision des passes : Egypt 88% / Iran 77%
  • xG : Egypt 0.81 / Iran 1.59
Joueurs clés
  • Mahmoud Saber (Egypt) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)
  • Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)
  • Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s)
  • Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 6.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Finished Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Belgium31206245
Egypt31205325
Iran30303303
New Zealand3012410-61
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06:14 World Cup 2026: Egypt and Iran cancel each other out in 1-1 Group G draw