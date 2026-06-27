World Cup 2026: Egypt back 4-2-3-1 with Salah against Iran’s five-man defence

Egypt face unbeaten Iran in World Cup 2026 Group G at Lumen Field, with Hossam Hassan choosing a 4-2-3-1 led by Mohamed Salah against Amir Ghalenoei’s 5-3-2.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

The World Cup 2026 Group G match between Egypt and Iran takes place on June 27 at 4:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The two nations, who have already played two matches in this group stage, are looking to improve their position. Egypt, buoyed by their 3-1 win over New Zealand, face an Iran side who remain unbeaten with two draws, including a 0-0 against Belgium. This clash looks decisive for qualification hopes in a group where neither Egypt nor Iran have won more than one match.

Egypt line up in a 4-2-3-1 system under the guidance of Hossam Hassan. The starting XI includes Mostafa Shobeir in goal, with a defence of Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Rami Rabia and Ahmed Fatouh. The double pivot in midfield is made up of Mahmoud Saber and Mohanad Lasheen. Supporting striker Mahmoud Trézéguet, Mohamed Salah operates in an attacking playmaker role, flanked by Mostafa Ziko and Emam Ashour on the wings.

On the Iranian side, head coach Amir Ghalenoei has opted for a 5-3-2 shape, prioritising a reinforced defence. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is protected by a line of five defenders — Ramin Rezaeian, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Milad Mohammadi. The three-man midfield brings together Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani and Saeid Ezatolahi. The attack is built around the pairing of Mehdi Taremi and Mohammad Mohebi.

Of note is the absence of Hossam Abdelmaguid for Egypt, suspended by decision of the sports tribunal, which affects coach Hassan’s defensive options. The benches come from supplied lists, but the starters clearly show each team’s intentions in terms of style and strategy at this stage of the competition.

Reading Egypt’s XI

Hossam Hassan fields a classic 4-2-3-1 that combines solidity with attacking creativity. Mostafa Shobeir keeps goal, protected by a traditional back four including Mohamed Abdelmonem and Rami Rabia, who are used to international demands. The midfield double pivot of Mahmoud Saber and Mohanad Lasheen will have the essential task of winning the ball back and organising the build-up.

In attack, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is the key man in the side, playing just behind striker Mahmoud Trézéguet, who leads the line. The wings are manned by Mostafa Ziko and Emam Ashour, bringing balance and width. The setup therefore gives Egypt numerous ways to vary their play, combining control of midfield with the use of the creative qualities of their attacking midfielders.

Reading Iran’s XI

The 5-3-2 system chosen by Amir Ghalenoei highlights defensive solidity, with five defenders covering a wide area. Alireza Beiranvand, in goal, is supported by a robust rearguard featuring players such as Shoja Khalilzadeh and Milad Mohammadi on the flanks, and Hossein Kanaani in the centre.

The midfield combines the presence of Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani and Saeid Ezatolahi both to defend and initiate play. In attack, the duo of Mehdi Taremi and Mohammad Mohebi are tasked with converting the few opportunities that may arise against the Egyptian defence. This setup reveals a cautious approach, focused on defensive security and quick counterattacks.

The starting XIs

Egypt
System4-2-3-1Head coachHossam Hassan
Starters11
  1. 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper
  2. 3 Mohamed Hany Defender
  3. 6 Mohamed Abdelmonem Defender
  4. 5 Rami Rabia Defender
  5. 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender
  6. 21 Mahmoud Saber Midfielder
  7. 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder
  8. 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder
  9. 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder
  10. 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder
  11. 7 Mahmoud Trézéguet Forward
Substitutes13
  • 1 Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • 16 Mahdi Soliman
  • 26 Mohamed Alaa
  • 2 Yasser Ibrahim
  • 15 Karim Hafez
  • 24 Tarek Alaa
  • 18 Nabil Donga
  • 19 Marwan Attia
  • 12 Haissem Hassan
  • 20 Ibrahim Adel
  • 25 Zizo
  • 9 Hamza Abdelkarim
  • 22 Omar Marmoush
Iran
System5-3-2Head coachAmir Ghalenoei
Starters11
  1. 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper
  2. 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender
  3. 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender
  4. 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender
  5. 19 Ali Nemati Defender
  6. 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender
  7. 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder
  8. 21 Mohammad Ghorbani Midfielder
  9. 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder
  10. 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward
  11. 8 Mohammad Mohebi Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Payam Niazmand
  • 22 Hossein Hosseini
  • 3 Ehsan Hajsafi
  • 25 Danial Eiri
  • 15 Roozbeh Cheshmi
  • 2 Saleh Hardani
  • 17 Aria Yousefi
  • 26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
  • 10 Mehdi Ghayedi
  • 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
  • 16 Mahdi Torabi
  • 11 Ali Alipour
  • 18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
  • 20 Shahriar Moghanlou
  • 24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Egypt21104224
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand201135-21
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