World Cup 2026: Ismaïla Sarr sounds the revolt ahead of Senegal – Iraq

Beaten by Norway (3-2), Senegal finds itself in serious difficulty in the race for qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. Scoring twice, Ismaïla Sarr nonetheless calls for mobilization ahead of the crucial final match against Iraq.

The Senegalese winger, Ismaïla Sarr, expressed his frustration after the loss suffered by the Lions of Teranga against Norway during the 2026 World Cup. Pape Thiaw’s men recorded a second consecutive defeat in the competition, losing 3-2 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, seriously jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. With this victory, Norway secured its ticket to the Round of 16, joining France among the teams already qualified in Group I.

Senegal, however, still holds a slim hope of continuing their journey. The Lions must win against Iraq in their final group match and rely on a favorable scenario to hope to be one of the best third-placed teams. Having scored both of Senegal’s goals against Norway, Ismaïla Sarr refuses to give up.

“It was a difficult match. We are obviously disappointed, but nothing is over yet. We have one last game to play. We will do everything to win it and we will work hard to achieve that,” the Senegalese forward told FIFA.com. Despite this new disappointment, Senegal intends to fully seize its chance until the end in hopes of extending its World Cup journey.