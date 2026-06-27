World Cup 2026: Belgium crush New Zealand as Trossard scores twice

Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver as Leandro Trossard scored twice to strengthen the Red Devils' position in Group G at the 2026 World Cup.
Belgium dominated New Zealand 5-1 on Monday at BC Place in Vancouver in a crucial group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. Led by a Leandro Trossard brace, the Belgian side prevailed with clear attacking superiority and moved into a favorable position in the Group G standings.
The match brought together two teams still looking for points after two rounds. Belgium, with two draws against Egypt and Iran (1-1, 0-0), wanted to secure a first win to boost its chances of qualification. New Zealand, which had a draw against Iran (2-2) and a defeat to Egypt (1-3), hoped to spring a surprise in this third Group G match.
Belgian No. 10 Leandro Trossard proved decisive from the 28th minute by opening the scoring, then doubled the lead shortly after the restart in the 50th minute, from a Hans Vanaken pass. Belgium used that momentum to extend the advantage through Kevin De Bruyne (66th), who had already delivered a polished performance at the heart of play, and Romelu Lukaku, introduced late in the match, who scored (86th) after a precise pass from Nicolas Raskin. Alexis Saelemaekers capped the rout in the final moments (90+4th), giving the Red Devils a fifth goal.
New Zealand saved face through Elijah Just in the 84th minute. Despite that goal, the All Whites were overwhelmed by Belgium in terms of play and chances, with only 42% possession and four shots on target compared with seven for Belgium. The New Zealanders tried to hold firm but committed several fouls, receiving two yellow cards, notably for Marko Stamenić just after the break and for Elijah Just.
Both teams lined up in a 4-2-3-1. Belgium, under Rudi Garcia, relied on a solid midfield built around Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken and Kevin De Bruyne, who scored and played a decisive role in the attacking play. New Zealand started Max Crocombe in goal, protected by a defense led by Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace, with Chris Wood up front.
Belgium keep their ambitions alive with a convincing win
The Belgian side put in place a quick game combined with a strong presence in the opposition penalty area. Leandro Trossard, back in the starting XI, confirmed his role as a key player with two goals and several chances created. Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated play in midfield, providing support and vision, while Youri Tielemans maintained balance and ball recovery. With 58% possession and a total of 26 shots, the Red Devils showed clear technical and physical superiority. The introductions of Jérémy Doku, Alexis Saelemaekers, Amadou Onana and Romelu Lukaku allowed them to maintain a high tempo and score late in the match.
New Zealand outmatched despite a few flashes of hope
New Zealand set up in a similar tactical shape but struggled to contain Belgium’s attacks. The defense, although mobile with Tim Payne and Finn Surman, conceded four goals without being able to respond effectively. The midfield, made up of Joe Bell, Marko Stamenić and Sarpreet Singh, tried to contain the opposition’s play but suffered under Belgium’s pressing and technical quality. The substitutions after the break were not enough to reverse the trend. Elijah Just did, however, find a way through late in the match, rewarding New Zealand’s efforts despite the heavy defeat.
This victory strengthens Belgium’s position in its group, giving it better prospects of qualifying for the round of 32. New Zealand will have to recover quickly on the final matchday if it hopes to continue its journey in this World Cup.
New Zealand
Finished
1-5
BC Place Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00
·
Group G
Fil du match
28' ⚽ But - L. Trossard Belgique, 28e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace J. Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Thomas (remplace B. Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 46' Carton jaune - M. Stamenic Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 50' ⚽ But - L. Trossard (passe H. Vanaken) Belgique, 50e 56' Carton jaune - E. Just Nouvelle-Zélande, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 56e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace M. Boxall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bell (remplace C. McCowatt) Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e 66' ⚽ But - K. De Bruyne Belgique, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) Belgique, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Onana) Belgique, 72e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace F. De Vries) Nouvelle-Zélande, 79e 84' ⚽ But - E. Just Nouvelle-Zélande, 84e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Tielemans (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 85e 86' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe N. Raskin) Belgique, 86e 90+4' ⚽ But - A. Saelemaekers (passe R. Lukaku) Belgique, 90+4e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7 Tirs : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26 Possession : New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58% Corners : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7 Fautes : New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406 Precision des passes : New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87% xG : New Zealand 0.09 / Belgium 2.71
Joueurs clés
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.9 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s)
View match details for Belgium - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
13' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 13e 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne Belgique, 14e 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 Égypte · Passe : M. Salah 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh Égypte, 34e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) Belgique, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 66e 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 Belgique 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 71e 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper Belgique, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) Égypte, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) Égypte, 89e 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
5
Maxim De Cuyper
23
Nicolas Raskin
9
Romelu Lukaku
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
20
Hans Vanaken
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
15
Karim Hafez
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
24
Tarek Alaa
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
21
Mahmoud Saber
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
18
Nabil Donga
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75
Key players
Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies) 06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies)
15/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
1-1
Lumen Field Egypt
View match details for Iran - New Zealand
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 Iran 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) Iran, 45e 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) Iran, 53e 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 Iran · Passe : Ramin Rezaeian 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) Iran, 65e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) Nouvelle-Zélande, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 80e 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi Iran, 89e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
17
Aria Yousefi
Midfielder
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
Forward
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
2
Saleh Hardani
13
Hossein Kanaani
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
25
Danial Eiri
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
16
Mahdi Torabi
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
3
Francis De Vries
15
Nando Pijnaker
24
Callan Elliot
4
Tyler Bindon
21
Jesse Randall
19
Benjamin Old
23
Ryan Thomas
25
Lachlan Bayliss
14
Alex Rufer
18
Ben Waine
17
Kosta Barbarouses
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0
Key players
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group G
Iran
Finished
2-2
SoFi Stadium New Zealand
View match details for Belgium - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) Belgique, 73e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) Iran, 79e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 85e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
9
Romelu Lukaku
Forward
Substitutes 13
21
Timothy Castagne
20
Hans Vanaken
14
Dodi Lukebakio
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
16
Koni De Winter
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
24
Amadou Onana
17
Charles De Ketelaere
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
2
Saleh Hardani
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
Defender
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
5
Milad Mohammadi
16
Mahdi Torabi
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
17
Aria Yousefi
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61
Key players
Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup)
21/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen Égypte, 17e 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh Nouvelle-Zélande, 20e 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt Nouvelle-Zélande, 34e 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 41e 58' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany) Égypte, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 66e 67' ⚽ But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko) Égypte, 67e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 82' ⚽ But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah) Égypte, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid) Égypte, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries) Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e 90+9' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem) Égypte, 90+9e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
19
Benjamin Old
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
4
Tyler Bindon
15
Nando Pijnaker
3
Francis De Vries
24
Callan Elliot
23
Ryan Thomas
14
Alex Rufer
25
Lachlan Bayliss
7
Logan Rogerson
21
Jesse Randall
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
5
Rami Rabia
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
24
Tarek Alaa
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
15
Karim Hafez
25
Zizo
21
Mahmoud Saber
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
12
Haissem Hassan
18
Nabil Donga
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7 Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3 Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512 Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96
Key players
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
22/06/2026 New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (World Cup) 22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies)
22/06
Group G
New Zealand
Finished
1-3
BC Place Egypt
View match details for Egypt - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
5' ⚽ But - M. Saber Égypte, 5e 14' ⚽ But - R. Rezaeian Iran, 14e 14' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abdelmonem (remplace Y. Ibrahim) Égypte, 14e 19' Carton jaune - H. Kanaani Iran, 19e 20' Carton jaune - M. Saber Égypte, 20e 42' Carton jaune - Y. Ibrahim Égypte, 42e 43' Carton jaune - A. Nemati Iran, 43e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nemati (remplace S. Hardani) Iran, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace O. Marmoush) Égypte, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Saber (remplace M. Attia) Égypte, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 57e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) Iran, 67e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 79' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 79e 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 90+1e 90+2' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen Égypte, 90+2e 90+3' ⚽ But - S. Khalilzadeh Iran, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
5
Rami Rabia
Defender
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
21
Mahmoud Saber
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Forward
Substitutes 13
2
Yasser Ibrahim
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
15
Karim Hafez
24
Tarek Alaa
18
Nabil Donga
19
Marwan Attia
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
22
Omar Marmoush
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
2
Saleh Hardani
17
Aria Yousefi
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
16
Mahdi Torabi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Egypt 3 / Iran 3 Tirs : Egypt 12 / Iran 8 Possession : Egypt 64% / Iran 36% Corners : Egypt 7 / Iran 0 Fautes : Egypt 8 / Iran 12 Cartons jaunes : Egypt 2 / Iran 2 Passes : Egypt 432 / Iran 247 Precision des passes : Egypt 88% / Iran 74% xG : Egypt 0.67 / Iran 1.27
Key players
Mahmoud Saber (Egypt) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 7.5 Saeid Ezatolahi (Iran) : note 7.3 Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
Hossam Abdelmaguid : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
Egypt
Second half 90'
1-1
Lumen Field Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' ⚽ But - L. Trossard Belgique, 28e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace J. Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Thomas (remplace B. Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 46' Carton jaune - M. Stamenic Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e 50' ⚽ But - L. Trossard (passe H. Vanaken) Belgique, 50e 56' Carton jaune - E. Just Nouvelle-Zélande, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 56e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace M. Boxall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bell (remplace C. McCowatt) Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e 66' ⚽ But - K. De Bruyne Belgique, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) Belgique, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Onana) Belgique, 72e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace F. De Vries) Nouvelle-Zélande, 79e 84' ⚽ But - E. Just Nouvelle-Zélande, 84e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Tielemans (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 85e 86' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe N. Raskin) Belgique, 86e 90+4' ⚽ But - A. Saelemaekers (passe R. Lukaku) Belgique, 90+4e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
4
Tyler Bindon
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
23
Ryan Thomas
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Michael Woud
12
Alex Paulsen
15
Nando Pijnaker
5
Michael Boxall
3
Francis De Vries
26
Tommy Smith
24
Callan Elliot
14
Alex Rufer
20
Callum McCowatt
21
Jesse Randall
25
Lachlan Bayliss
19
Benjamin Old
7
Logan Rogerson
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
3
Arthur Theate
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
20
Hans Vanaken
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
15
Thomas Meunier
24
Amadou Onana
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
23
Nicolas Raskin
6
Axel Witsel
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
9
Romelu Lukaku
Match stats
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7 Tirs : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26 Possession : New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58% Corners : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7 Fautes : New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406 Precision des passes : New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87% xG : New Zealand 0.09 / Belgium 2.71
Key players
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.9 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3 Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7
Absences & injuries
Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury J. Doku : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness N. Ngoy : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Red Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
New Zealand
Finished
1-5
BC Place Belgium
Group G
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Belgium 3 1 2 0 6 2 4 5 Egypt 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 New Zealand 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1
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