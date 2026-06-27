World Cup 2026: Belgium crush New Zealand as Trossard scores twice

Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver as Leandro Trossard scored twice to strengthen the Red Devils' position in Group G at the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium dominated New Zealand 5-1 on Monday at BC Place in Vancouver in a crucial group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. Led by a Leandro Trossard brace, the Belgian side prevailed with clear attacking superiority and moved into a favorable position in the Group G standings.

The match brought together two teams still looking for points after two rounds. Belgium, with two draws against Egypt and Iran (1-1, 0-0), wanted to secure a first win to boost its chances of qualification. New Zealand, which had a draw against Iran (2-2) and a defeat to Egypt (1-3), hoped to spring a surprise in this third Group G match.

Belgian No. 10 Leandro Trossard proved decisive from the 28th minute by opening the scoring, then doubled the lead shortly after the restart in the 50th minute, from a Hans Vanaken pass. Belgium used that momentum to extend the advantage through Kevin De Bruyne (66th), who had already delivered a polished performance at the heart of play, and Romelu Lukaku, introduced late in the match, who scored (86th) after a precise pass from Nicolas Raskin. Alexis Saelemaekers capped the rout in the final moments (90+4th), giving the Red Devils a fifth goal.

New Zealand saved face through Elijah Just in the 84th minute. Despite that goal, the All Whites were overwhelmed by Belgium in terms of play and chances, with only 42% possession and four shots on target compared with seven for Belgium. The New Zealanders tried to hold firm but committed several fouls, receiving two yellow cards, notably for Marko Stamenić just after the break and for Elijah Just.

Both teams lined up in a 4-2-3-1. Belgium, under Rudi Garcia, relied on a solid midfield built around Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken and Kevin De Bruyne, who scored and played a decisive role in the attacking play. New Zealand started Max Crocombe in goal, protected by a defense led by Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace, with Chris Wood up front.

Belgium keep their ambitions alive with a convincing win

The Belgian side put in place a quick game combined with a strong presence in the opposition penalty area. Leandro Trossard, back in the starting XI, confirmed his role as a key player with two goals and several chances created. Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated play in midfield, providing support and vision, while Youri Tielemans maintained balance and ball recovery. With 58% possession and a total of 26 shots, the Red Devils showed clear technical and physical superiority. The introductions of Jérémy Doku, Alexis Saelemaekers, Amadou Onana and Romelu Lukaku allowed them to maintain a high tempo and score late in the match.

New Zealand outmatched despite a few flashes of hope

New Zealand set up in a similar tactical shape but struggled to contain Belgium’s attacks. The defense, although mobile with Tim Payne and Finn Surman, conceded four goals without being able to respond effectively. The midfield, made up of Joe Bell, Marko Stamenić and Sarpreet Singh, tried to contain the opposition’s play but suffered under Belgium’s pressing and technical quality. The substitutions after the break were not enough to reverse the trend. Elijah Just did, however, find a way through late in the match, rewarding New Zealand’s efforts despite the heavy defeat.

This victory strengthens Belgium’s position in its group, giving it better prospects of qualifying for the round of 32. New Zealand will have to recover quickly on the final matchday if it hopes to continue its journey in this World Cup.

New Zealand Finished 1-5 BC Place Belgium Belgium Fil du match 28' ⚽ But - L. Trossard 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace J. Randall) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Thomas (remplace B. Old) 46' Carton jaune - M. Stamenic 50' ⚽ But - L. Trossard (passe H. Vanaken) 56' Carton jaune - E. Just 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace M. Boxall) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bell (remplace C. McCowatt) 66' ⚽ But - K. De Bruyne 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Onana) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace F. De Vries) 84' ⚽ But - E. Just 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Tielemans (remplace N. Raskin) 86' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe N. Raskin) 90+4' ⚽ But - A. Saelemaekers (passe R. Lukaku) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7

: New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7 Tirs : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26

: New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26 Possession : New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58%

: New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58% Corners : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7

: New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7 Fautes : New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5

: New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0

: New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406

: New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406 Precision des passes : New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87%

: New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87% xG : New Zealand 0.09 / Belgium 2.71 Joueurs clés Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s)

(Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.9

(Belgium) : note 7.9 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s)

Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 0-0 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 21 Timothy Castagne

20 Hans Vanaken

14 Dodi Lukebakio

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

24 Amadou Onana

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

5 Milad Mohammadi

16 Mahdi Torabi

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3

: Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7

: Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29%

: Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2

: Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9

: Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0

: Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258

: Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61 Key players Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5

(Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2

(Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup) Group G Belgium Finished 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 1-3 1-3 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) 58' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old) 67' ⚽ But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 82' ⚽ But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries) 90+9' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem) Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 19 Benjamin Old

12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

4 Tyler Bindon

15 Nando Pijnaker

3 Francis De Vries

24 Callan Elliot

23 Ryan Thomas

14 Alex Rufer

25 Lachlan Bayliss

7 Logan Rogerson

21 Jesse Randall

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 5 Rami Rabia

26 Mohamed Alaa

16 Mahdi Soliman

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

24 Tarek Alaa

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

15 Karim Hafez

25 Zizo

21 Mahmoud Saber

20 Ibrahim Adel

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

12 Haissem Hassan

18 Nabil Donga

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7 Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19

: New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55%

: New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3 Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8

: New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1

: New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512

: New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512 Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88%

: New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96 Key players Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 22/06/2026 New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (World Cup)

22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies) Group G New Zealand Finished 1-3 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 1-1 Second half 90' · 1-1 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 5' ⚽ But - M. Saber 14' ⚽ But - R. Rezaeian 14' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abdelmonem (remplace Y. Ibrahim) 19' Carton jaune - H. Kanaani 20' Carton jaune - M. Saber 42' Carton jaune - Y. Ibrahim 43' Carton jaune - A. Nemati 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nemati (remplace S. Hardani) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace O. Marmoush) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Saber (remplace M. Attia) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace Zizo) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 79' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 90+2' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen 90+3' ⚽ But - S. Khalilzadeh Line-ups Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 5 Rami Rabia Defender 6 Mohamed Abdelmonem Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 21 Mahmoud Saber Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 7 Mahmoud Trézéguet Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Forward Substitutes 13 2 Yasser Ibrahim

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

15 Karim Hafez

24 Tarek Alaa

18 Nabil Donga

19 Marwan Attia

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim

22 Omar Marmoush Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 21 Mohammad Ghorbani Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

2 Saleh Hardani

17 Aria Yousefi

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

16 Mahdi Torabi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Egypt 3 / Iran 3

: Egypt 3 / Iran 3 Tirs : Egypt 12 / Iran 8

: Egypt 12 / Iran 8 Possession : Egypt 64% / Iran 36%

: Egypt 64% / Iran 36% Corners : Egypt 7 / Iran 0

: Egypt 7 / Iran 0 Fautes : Egypt 8 / Iran 12

: Egypt 8 / Iran 12 Cartons jaunes : Egypt 2 / Iran 2

: Egypt 2 / Iran 2 Passes : Egypt 432 / Iran 247

: Egypt 432 / Iran 247 Precision des passes : Egypt 88% / Iran 74%

: Egypt 88% / Iran 74% xG : Egypt 0.67 / Iran 1.27 Key players Mahmoud Saber (Egypt) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 7.5

(Egypt) : note 7.5 Saeid Ezatolahi (Iran) : note 7.3

(Iran) : note 7.3 Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries Hossam Abdelmaguid : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt Second half 90' 1-1 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 1-5 1-5 Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 28' ⚽ But - L. Trossard 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace J. Randall) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Thomas (remplace B. Old) 46' Carton jaune - M. Stamenic 50' ⚽ But - L. Trossard (passe H. Vanaken) 56' Carton jaune - E. Just 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace M. Boxall) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bell (remplace C. McCowatt) 66' ⚽ But - K. De Bruyne 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Onana) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace F. De Vries) 84' ⚽ But - E. Just 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Tielemans (remplace N. Raskin) 86' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe N. Raskin) 90+4' ⚽ But - A. Saelemaekers (passe R. Lukaku) Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 4 Tyler Bindon Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 23 Ryan Thomas Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 22 Michael Woud

12 Alex Paulsen

15 Nando Pijnaker

5 Michael Boxall

3 Francis De Vries

26 Tommy Smith

24 Callan Elliot

14 Alex Rufer

20 Callum McCowatt

21 Jesse Randall

25 Lachlan Bayliss

19 Benjamin Old

7 Logan Rogerson

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 3 Arthur Theate Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

15 Thomas Meunier

24 Amadou Onana

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

23 Nicolas Raskin

6 Axel Witsel

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo

9 Romelu Lukaku Match stats Tirs cadres : New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7

: New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7 Tirs : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26

: New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26 Possession : New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58%

: New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58% Corners : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7

: New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7 Fautes : New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5

: New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0

: New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406

: New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406 Precision des passes : New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87%

: New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87% xG : New Zealand 0.09 / Belgium 2.71 Key players Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s)

(Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.9

(Belgium) : note 7.9 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) : note 7.2

(New Zealand) : note 7.2 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7 Absences & injuries Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury J. Doku : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness N. Ngoy : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Red Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Finished 1-5 BC Place Belgium Belgium