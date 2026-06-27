World Cup 2026: Belgium crush New Zealand as Trossard scores twice

Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 at BC Place in Vancouver as Leandro Trossard scored twice to strengthen the Red Devils' position in Group G at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
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SUMMARY

Belgium dominated New Zealand 5-1 on Monday at BC Place in Vancouver in a crucial group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. Led by a Leandro Trossard brace, the Belgian side prevailed with clear attacking superiority and moved into a favorable position in the Group G standings.

The match brought together two teams still looking for points after two rounds. Belgium, with two draws against Egypt and Iran (1-1, 0-0), wanted to secure a first win to boost its chances of qualification. New Zealand, which had a draw against Iran (2-2) and a defeat to Egypt (1-3), hoped to spring a surprise in this third Group G match.

Belgian No. 10 Leandro Trossard proved decisive from the 28th minute by opening the scoring, then doubled the lead shortly after the restart in the 50th minute, from a Hans Vanaken pass. Belgium used that momentum to extend the advantage through Kevin De Bruyne (66th), who had already delivered a polished performance at the heart of play, and Romelu Lukaku, introduced late in the match, who scored (86th) after a precise pass from Nicolas Raskin. Alexis Saelemaekers capped the rout in the final moments (90+4th), giving the Red Devils a fifth goal.

New Zealand saved face through Elijah Just in the 84th minute. Despite that goal, the All Whites were overwhelmed by Belgium in terms of play and chances, with only 42% possession and four shots on target compared with seven for Belgium. The New Zealanders tried to hold firm but committed several fouls, receiving two yellow cards, notably for Marko Stamenić just after the break and for Elijah Just.

Both teams lined up in a 4-2-3-1. Belgium, under Rudi Garcia, relied on a solid midfield built around Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken and Kevin De Bruyne, who scored and played a decisive role in the attacking play. New Zealand started Max Crocombe in goal, protected by a defense led by Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace, with Chris Wood up front.

Belgium keep their ambitions alive with a convincing win

The Belgian side put in place a quick game combined with a strong presence in the opposition penalty area. Leandro Trossard, back in the starting XI, confirmed his role as a key player with two goals and several chances created. Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated play in midfield, providing support and vision, while Youri Tielemans maintained balance and ball recovery. With 58% possession and a total of 26 shots, the Red Devils showed clear technical and physical superiority. The introductions of Jérémy Doku, Alexis Saelemaekers, Amadou Onana and Romelu Lukaku allowed them to maintain a high tempo and score late in the match.

New Zealand outmatched despite a few flashes of hope

New Zealand set up in a similar tactical shape but struggled to contain Belgium’s attacks. The defense, although mobile with Tim Payne and Finn Surman, conceded four goals without being able to respond effectively. The midfield, made up of Joe Bell, Marko Stamenić and Sarpreet Singh, tried to contain the opposition’s play but suffered under Belgium’s pressing and technical quality. The substitutions after the break were not enough to reverse the trend. Elijah Just did, however, find a way through late in the match, rewarding New Zealand’s efforts despite the heavy defeat.

This victory strengthens Belgium’s position in its group, giving it better prospects of qualifying for the round of 32. New Zealand will have to recover quickly on the final matchday if it hopes to continue its journey in this World Cup.

New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 28'But - L. TrossardBelgique, 28e
  2. 46'Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace J. Randall)Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e
  3. 46'Remplacement - R. Thomas (remplace B. Old)Nouvelle-Zélande, 46e
  4. 46'Carton jaune - M. StamenicNouvelle-Zélande, 46e
  5. 50'But - L. Trossard (passe H. Vanaken)Belgique, 50e
  6. 56'Carton jaune - E. JustNouvelle-Zélande, 56e
  7. 56'Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo)Belgique, 56e
  8. 64'Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace M. Boxall)Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e
  9. 64'Remplacement - J. Bell (remplace C. McCowatt)Nouvelle-Zélande, 64e
  10. 66'But - K. De BruyneBelgique, 66e
  11. 72'Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers)Belgique, 72e
  12. 72'Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace A. Onana)Belgique, 72e
  13. 79'Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace F. De Vries)Nouvelle-Zélande, 79e
  14. 84'But - E. JustNouvelle-Zélande, 84e
  15. 85'Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku)Belgique, 85e
  16. 85'Remplacement - Y. Tielemans (remplace N. Raskin)Belgique, 85e
  17. 86'But - R. Lukaku (passe N. Raskin)Belgique, 86e
  18. 90+4'But - A. Saelemaekers (passe R. Lukaku)Belgique, 90+4e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : New Zealand 1 / Belgium 7
  • Tirs : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 26
  • Possession : New Zealand 42% / Belgium 58%
  • Corners : New Zealand 3 / Belgium 7
  • Fautes : New Zealand 6 / Belgium 5
  • Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Belgium 0
  • Passes : New Zealand 289 / Belgium 406
  • Precision des passes : New Zealand 82% / Belgium 87%
  • xG : New Zealand 0.09 / Belgium 2.71
Joueurs clés
  • Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.7, 2 but(s)
  • Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.7, 4 arret(s)
  • Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) : note 7.9
  • Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7, 1 arret(s)
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Second half 90' Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Belgium31206245
Egypt21104224
Iran20202202
New Zealand3012410-61
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FIL D'ACTU
05:59 Football : World Cup 2026: Belgium crush New Zealand as Trossard scores twice
04:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Belgium lead New Zealand at half-time (1-0)
05:59 World Cup 2026: Belgium crush New Zealand as Trossard scores twice