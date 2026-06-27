World Cup 2026: 21 teams already qualified, 12 teams eliminated before the end of the group stage.

At least 21 teams have now secured their qualification for the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup. In contrast, twelve teams are officially eliminated from the competition.

The round of 16 bracket for the 2026 World Cup continues to take shape. Following the matches played last night, which were part of the third day of the group stages, Egypt and Belgium have officially confirmed their qualification for the next round, bringing the total number of qualified teams to 21.

The Pharaohs secured their spot thanks to a draw (1-1) against Iran. This result allows them to finish in second place in Group G, behind a strong Belgian team. The Red Devils, on the other hand, left no chance for New Zealand, whom they thrashed 5-1 to maintain the top position in their group.

Egypt and Belgium thus join Argentina, France, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Japan, the United States, Mexico, and South Africa among the nations qualified for the knockout stage.

In contrast, the list of eliminated teams is growing. Before the final group matches, twelve teams have already seen their journey come to an end. Iraq, defeated 5-0 by Senegal, Uruguay, beaten by Spain (1-0), Saudi Arabia, held to a draw by Cape Verde (0-0), and New Zealand are among the latest casualties.

These four teams join Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, Jordan, Panama, Qatar, the Czech Republic, and Curacao. At the end of the group stage, sixteen teams will leave the competition for good, while the last spots for the round of 16 will be decided during the final matches scheduled for this Saturday.



