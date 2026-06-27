World Cup 2026: Egypt face Iran at Lumen Field in decisive Group G clash

Egypt face Iran at Lumen Field on June 27, 2026, in a crucial Group G match as both teams chase qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds.

The Group G group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup between Egypt and Iran will be played on June 27, 2026, at 04:00 (GMT+1) at Lumen Field in Seattle. The clash looks set to be crucial for both teams, with each seeking to take a major step toward qualification for the knockout rounds.

After two matchdays, Egypt have 4 points, with a win over New Zealand (3-1) and a draw. Iran, for their part, have recorded two draws, including a 0-0 against Belgium, and have 2 points. This third match is an opportunity for the Pharaohs to consolidate second place in the group, while the Persians are hoping for their first win to get their campaign back on track.

Egypt return to the world stage with a strengthened team, led by their star player Mohamed Salah. Head coach Hossam Hassan is relying on a 4-2-3-1 system based on defensive balance and speed on the counterattack. Iran, coached since May 2026 by Amir Ghalenoei, play in a 5-3-2, adopting defensive solidity in order to exploit quick transitions, a setup that helped them produce a strong qualifying campaign.

This match at Lumen Field in Seattle, which has already hosted two Group G fixtures, gives both teams a chance to clarify their ambitions. A victory would be an important step in this demanding group, where Belgium occupy first place and New Zealand sit at the bottom.

Focus on Egypt

Egypt line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Hossam Hassan. In defence, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Rami Rabia form the central partnership, protected by Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh on the flanks. The double pivot in midfield pairs Mahmoud Saber and Mohanad Lasheen to stabilize build-up play and shield the defence.

In attack, Mohamed Salah plays the creator’s role, supported by Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour and Mahmoud Trézéguet in the trio behind the lone centre-forward. Mostafa Shobeir is in goal. Salah’s presence is a major asset in finishing and attacking creation, while the Egyptian team is structured for a pragmatic and reactive style of play.

Focus on Iran

Iran operate in a 5-3-2 under the direction of Amir Ghalenoei. Their back five features Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaani and Ali Nemati as centre-backs, with Milad Mohammadi and Ramin Rezaeian as wing-backs. Alireza Beiranvand is the starting goalkeeper, known for his experience and decisive saves.

In midfield, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani and Saeid Ezatolahi look to provide transition and control of the game. In attack, Mehdi Taremi, the top scorer of the qualifying cycle with 10 goals, partners Mohammad Mohebi. Their understanding is essential to finding a way around the opposition’s solidity.

This solid and disciplined system relies on rigorous defensive organization and quick exploitation of space, particularly through fast counters led by Taremi and Mohebi.

Egypt First half 1' 0-0 Lumen Field Iran Iran

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Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 0-0 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 21 Timothy Castagne

20 Hans Vanaken

14 Dodi Lukebakio

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

24 Amadou Onana

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

5 Milad Mohammadi

16 Mahdi Torabi

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3

: Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7

: Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29%

: Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2

: Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9

: Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0

: Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258

: Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61 Key players Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5

(Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2

(Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup) Group G Belgium Finished 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 1-3 1-3 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) 58' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old) 67' ⚽ But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 82' ⚽ But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries) 90+9' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem) Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 19 Benjamin Old

12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

4 Tyler Bindon

15 Nando Pijnaker

3 Francis De Vries

24 Callan Elliot

23 Ryan Thomas

14 Alex Rufer

25 Lachlan Bayliss

7 Logan Rogerson

21 Jesse Randall

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 5 Rami Rabia

26 Mohamed Alaa

16 Mahdi Soliman

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

24 Tarek Alaa

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

15 Karim Hafez

25 Zizo

21 Mahmoud Saber

20 Ibrahim Adel

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

12 Haissem Hassan

18 Nabil Donga

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7 Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19

: New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55%

: New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3 Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8

: New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1

: New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512

: New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512 Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88%

: New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96 Key players Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 22/06/2026 New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (World Cup)

22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies) Group G New Zealand Finished 1-3 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 0-0 First half 1' · 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 1' LIVE Match en cours, Égypte 0-0 Iran. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 6 Mohamed Abdelmonem Defender 5 Rami Rabia Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 21 Mahmoud Saber Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 7 Mahmoud Trézéguet Forward Substitutes 13 1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

2 Yasser Ibrahim

15 Karim Hafez

24 Tarek Alaa

18 Nabil Donga

19 Marwan Attia

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim

22 Omar Marmoush Iran System 5-3-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 21 Mohammad Ghorbani Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward 8 Mohammad Mohebi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

2 Saleh Hardani

17 Aria Yousefi

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

16 Mahdi Torabi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries Hossam Abdelmaguid : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt First half 1' 0-0 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 0-0 First half 1' · 0-0 Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 1' LIVE Match en cours, Nouvelle-Zélande 0-0 Belgique. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 4 Tyler Bindon Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 23 Ryan Thomas Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 22 Michael Woud

12 Alex Paulsen

15 Nando Pijnaker

5 Michael Boxall

3 Francis De Vries

26 Tommy Smith

24 Callan Elliot

14 Alex Rufer

20 Callum McCowatt

21 Jesse Randall

25 Lachlan Bayliss

19 Benjamin Old

7 Logan Rogerson

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 3 Arthur Theate Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

15 Thomas Meunier

24 Amadou Onana

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

23 Nicolas Raskin

6 Axel Witsel

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo

9 Romelu Lukaku Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury J. Doku : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness N. Ngoy : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Red Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand First half 1' 0-0 BC Place Belgium Belgium