World Cup 2026: Egypt face Iran at Lumen Field in decisive Group G clash

Egypt face Iran at Lumen Field on June 27, 2026, in a crucial Group G match as both teams chase qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Égypte VS Iran, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

The Group G group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup between Egypt and Iran will be played on June 27, 2026, at 04:00 (GMT+1) at Lumen Field in Seattle. The clash looks set to be crucial for both teams, with each seeking to take a major step toward qualification for the knockout rounds.

After two matchdays, Egypt have 4 points, with a win over New Zealand (3-1) and a draw. Iran, for their part, have recorded two draws, including a 0-0 against Belgium, and have 2 points. This third match is an opportunity for the Pharaohs to consolidate second place in the group, while the Persians are hoping for their first win to get their campaign back on track.

Egypt return to the world stage with a strengthened team, led by their star player Mohamed Salah. Head coach Hossam Hassan is relying on a 4-2-3-1 system based on defensive balance and speed on the counterattack. Iran, coached since May 2026 by Amir Ghalenoei, play in a 5-3-2, adopting defensive solidity in order to exploit quick transitions, a setup that helped them produce a strong qualifying campaign.

This match at Lumen Field in Seattle, which has already hosted two Group G fixtures, gives both teams a chance to clarify their ambitions. A victory would be an important step in this demanding group, where Belgium occupy first place and New Zealand sit at the bottom.

Focus on Egypt

Egypt line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Hossam Hassan. In defence, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Rami Rabia form the central partnership, protected by Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh on the flanks. The double pivot in midfield pairs Mahmoud Saber and Mohanad Lasheen to stabilize build-up play and shield the defence.

In attack, Mohamed Salah plays the creator’s role, supported by Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour and Mahmoud Trézéguet in the trio behind the lone centre-forward. Mostafa Shobeir is in goal. Salah’s presence is a major asset in finishing and attacking creation, while the Egyptian team is structured for a pragmatic and reactive style of play.

Focus on Iran

Iran operate in a 5-3-2 under the direction of Amir Ghalenoei. Their back five features Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaani and Ali Nemati as centre-backs, with Milad Mohammadi and Ramin Rezaeian as wing-backs. Alireza Beiranvand is the starting goalkeeper, known for his experience and decisive saves.

In midfield, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani and Saeid Ezatolahi look to provide transition and control of the game. In attack, Mehdi Taremi, the top scorer of the qualifying cycle with 10 goals, partners Mohammad Mohebi. Their understanding is essential to finding a way around the opposition’s solidity.

This solid and disciplined system relies on rigorous defensive organization and quick exploitation of space, particularly through fast counters led by Taremi and Mohebi.

Egypt
First half 1' Lumen Field
Iran
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Chargement du pronostic
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
First half 1' Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
First half 1' BC Place
Belgium
Group G
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03:34 Football : World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key
03:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Egypt back 4-2-3-1 with Salah against Iran’s five-man defence
03:34 World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key