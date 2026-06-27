World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key

New Zealand and Belgium both name 4-2-3-1 formations for their decisive 2026 World Cup Group G meeting at BC Place in Vancouver.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
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SUMMARY

New Zealand and Belgium meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 27, 2026 at 4:00 a.m. local time GMT+1 for a decisive Group G clash in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Both teams adopt the same 4-2-3-1 tactical system, with strong choices at the point of attack and key midfielders to provide the team’s balance.

New Zealand are relying on Chris Wood up front, supported in midfield by Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell. For Belgium, head coach Rudi Garcia is banking on his attacking trio of Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere, with Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken in ball-winning roles. This tactical duel pits a New Zealand side seeking their first points after a defeat against Egypt against a solid Belgium team still looking for a win after two matches without success.

Both sides opt for a four-man defence. New Zealand notably rely on Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace at the back, while Belgium line up Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. These choices indicate a shared desire to balance defensive solidity with attacking movement through versatile midfielders and technical wingers.

Belgium have to deal with several notable absences. Jérémy Doku, who is ill, is ruled out, as is defender Z. Debast, who has a leg injury. The suspension of defender N. Ngoy also deprives Rudi Garcia of a defensive option, which could influence the dynamic of the match. These absences put additional pressure on the starters involved to secure qualification in this Group G, where Egypt and Iran complete the list of opponents.

Reading New Zealand’s XI

New Zealand line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Max Crocombe in goal. The back line brings together Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace, offering a balance between experience and youth. The double pivot in defensive midfield is made up of Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell, key figures in the transition game.

In support of striker Chris Wood, midfielders Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just must provide attacking creativity and the link with the forward line. This setup reflects New Zealand’s desire to offer a structured game with a central striker with strong finishing potential.

Reading Belgium’s XI

Belgium also present a 4-2-3-1 under Rudi Garcia, with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defence is built around Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. This back line is tasked with neutralising New Zealand’s attacks.

In midfield, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans form the double pivot, a key area for controlling the tempo and winning the ball back. Ahead of them, Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne occupy playmaking roles while Charles De Ketelaere completes the attacking trio, supported by Jérémy Doku, who is surprisingly named in the starting line-up despite a reported unavailability. This attacking setup underlines the search for fluidity and creativity against a physically robust team.

The starting XIs

New Zealand
Formation4-2-3-1
Starters11
  1. 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Tim Payne Defender
  3. 16 Finn Surman Defender
  4. 4 Tyler Bindon Defender
  5. 13 Liberato Cacace Defender
  6. 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder
  7. 6 Joe Bell Midfielder
  8. 23 Ryan Thomas Midfielder
  9. 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder
  10. 11 Elijah Just Midfielder
  11. 9 Chris Wood Forward
Substitutes15
  • 22 Michael Woud
  • 12 Alex Paulsen
  • 15 Nando Pijnaker
  • 5 Michael Boxall
  • 3 Francis De Vries
  • 26 Tommy Smith
  • 24 Callan Elliot
  • 14 Alex Rufer
  • 20 Callum McCowatt
  • 21 Jesse Randall
  • 25 Lachlan Bayliss
  • 19 Benjamin Old
  • 7 Logan Rogerson
  • 17 Kosta Barbarouses
  • 18 Ben Waine
Belgium
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachRudi Garcia
Starters11
  1. 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
  2. 21 Timothy Castagne Defender
  3. 4 Brandon Mechele Defender
  4. 3 Arthur Theate Defender
  5. 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender
  6. 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder
  7. 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder
  8. 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder
  9. 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
  10. 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder
  11. 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward
Substitutes13
  • 12 Senne Lammens
  • 13 Mike Penders
  • 18 Joaquin Seys
  • 16 Koni De Winter
  • 15 Thomas Meunier
  • 24 Amadou Onana
  • 19 Diego Moreira
  • 14 Dodi Lukebakio
  • 23 Nicolas Raskin
  • 6 Axel Witsel
  • 22 Alexis Saelemaekers
  • 26 Matías Fernández-Pardo
  • 9 Romelu Lukaku
New Zealand
First half 16' BC Place
Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 12'12' Abdelmonem, who conceded the penalty by kicking Taremi’s boot after the Iran striker had just toe-poked the ball away from the attempted clearance, is now down and doesn’t look fully fit. He continues for now
  2. 10'10' It’s all happening in Seattle. Taremi sidefooted his spot kick at a nice height to the keeper’s left and Shobeir dives across to make a comfortable save! That’s three penalties in a row saved at this World Cup. Taremi picks Abdelmonem’s pocket as he tries t...
  3. 2'2' The onus will be on Iran under the Friday night lights and they start purposefully but twice fail to win free-kicks in Egypt’s half with ball carriers going down too easily under pressure. Taremi will be vital for Team Melli, he is a powerful focal point up...
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
First half 16' Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
First half 16' BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Egypt21104224
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand201135-21
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
03:34 Football : World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key
03:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Egypt back 4-2-3-1 with Salah against Iran’s five-man defence
03:34 World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key