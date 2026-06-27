World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key

New Zealand and Belgium meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 27, 2026 at 4:00 a.m. local time GMT+1 for a decisive Group G clash in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Both teams adopt the same 4-2-3-1 tactical system, with strong choices at the point of attack and key midfielders to provide the team’s balance.
New Zealand are relying on Chris Wood up front, supported in midfield by Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell. For Belgium, head coach Rudi Garcia is banking on his attacking trio of Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere, with Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken in ball-winning roles. This tactical duel pits a New Zealand side seeking their first points after a defeat against Egypt against a solid Belgium team still looking for a win after two matches without success.
Both sides opt for a four-man defence. New Zealand notably rely on Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace at the back, while Belgium line up Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. These choices indicate a shared desire to balance defensive solidity with attacking movement through versatile midfielders and technical wingers.
Belgium have to deal with several notable absences. Jérémy Doku, who is ill, is ruled out, as is defender Z. Debast, who has a leg injury. The suspension of defender N. Ngoy also deprives Rudi Garcia of a defensive option, which could influence the dynamic of the match. These absences put additional pressure on the starters involved to secure qualification in this Group G, where Egypt and Iran complete the list of opponents.
Reading New Zealand’s XI
New Zealand line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Max Crocombe in goal. The back line brings together Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace, offering a balance between experience and youth. The double pivot in defensive midfield is made up of Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell, key figures in the transition game.
In support of striker Chris Wood, midfielders Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just must provide attacking creativity and the link with the forward line. This setup reflects New Zealand’s desire to offer a structured game with a central striker with strong finishing potential.
Reading Belgium’s XI
Belgium also present a 4-2-3-1 under Rudi Garcia, with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defence is built around Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. This back line is tasked with neutralising New Zealand’s attacks.
In midfield, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans form the double pivot, a key area for controlling the tempo and winning the ball back. Ahead of them, Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne occupy playmaking roles while Charles De Ketelaere completes the attacking trio, supported by Jérémy Doku, who is surprisingly named in the starting line-up despite a reported unavailability. This attacking setup underlines the search for fluidity and creativity against a physically robust team.
The starting XIs
New Zealand
Formation4-2-3-1
Starters11
1Max CrocombeGoalkeeper
2Tim PayneDefender
16Finn SurmanDefender
4Tyler BindonDefender
13Liberato CacaceDefender
8Marko StamenićMidfielder
6Joe BellMidfielder
23Ryan ThomasMidfielder
10Sarpreet SinghMidfielder
11Elijah JustMidfielder
9Chris WoodForward
Substitutes15
22Michael Woud
12Alex Paulsen
15Nando Pijnaker
5Michael Boxall
3Francis De Vries
26Tommy Smith
24Callan Elliot
14Alex Rufer
20Callum McCowatt
21Jesse Randall
25Lachlan Bayliss
19Benjamin Old
7Logan Rogerson
17Kosta Barbarouses
18Ben Waine
Belgium
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachRudi Garcia
Starters11
1Thibaut CourtoisGoalkeeper
21Timothy CastagneDefender
4Brandon MecheleDefender
3Arthur TheateDefender
5Maxim De CuyperDefender
20Hans VanakenMidfielder
8Youri TielemansMidfielder
10Leandro TrossardMidfielder
7Kevin De BruyneMidfielder
11Jérémy DokuMidfielder
17Charles De KetelaereForward
Substitutes13
12Senne Lammens
13Mike Penders
18Joaquin Seys
16Koni De Winter
15Thomas Meunier
24Amadou Onana
19Diego Moreira
14Dodi Lukebakio
23Nicolas Raskin
6Axel Witsel
22Alexis Saelemaekers
26Matías Fernández-Pardo
9Romelu Lukaku
New Zealand
First half 16'BC Place
Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00·Group G
Fil du match
12'LIVE12' Abdelmonem, who conceded the penalty by kicking Taremi’s boot after the Iran striker had just toe-poked the ball away from the attempted clearance, is now down and doesn’t look fully fit. He continues for now
10'LIVE10' It’s all happening in Seattle. Taremi sidefooted his spot kick at a nice height to the keeper’s left and Shobeir dives across to make a comfortable save! That’s three penalties in a row saved at this World Cup. Taremi picks Abdelmonem’s pocket as he tries t...
2'⚽2' The onus will be on Iran under the Friday night lights and they start purposefully but twice fail to win free-kicks in Egypt’s half with ball carriers going down too easily under pressure. Taremi will be vital for Team Melli, he is a powerful focal point up...
12'LIVE12' Abdelmonem, who conceded the penalty by kicking Taremi’s boot after the Iran striker had just toe-poked the ball away from the attempted clearance, is now down and doesn’t look fully fit. He continues for now
10'LIVE10' It’s all happening in Seattle. Taremi sidefooted his spot kick at a nice height to the keeper’s left and Shobeir dives across to make a comfortable save! That’s three penalties in a row saved at this World Cup. Taremi picks Abdelmonem’s pocket as he tries t...
2'⚽2' The onus will be on Iran under the Friday night lights and they start purposefully but twice fail to win free-kicks in Egypt’s half with ball carriers going down too easily under pressure. Taremi will be vital for Team Melli, he is a powerful focal point up...
Line-ups
New Zealand
System4-2-3-1
Starters11
1Max CrocombeGoalkeeper
2Tim PayneDefender
16Finn SurmanDefender
4Tyler BindonDefender
13Liberato CacaceDefender
8Marko StamenićMidfielder
6Joe BellMidfielder
23Ryan ThomasMidfielder
10Sarpreet SinghMidfielder
11Elijah JustMidfielder
9Chris WoodForward
Substitutes15
22Michael Woud
12Alex Paulsen
15Nando Pijnaker
5Michael Boxall
3Francis De Vries
26Tommy Smith
24Callan Elliot
14Alex Rufer
20Callum McCowatt
21Jesse Randall
25Lachlan Bayliss
19Benjamin Old
7Logan Rogerson
17Kosta Barbarouses
18Ben Waine
Belgium
System4-2-3-1CoachRudi Garcia
Starters11
1Thibaut CourtoisGoalkeeper
21Timothy CastagneDefender
4Brandon MecheleDefender
3Arthur TheateDefender
5Maxim De CuyperDefender
20Hans VanakenMidfielder
8Youri TielemansMidfielder
10Leandro TrossardMidfielder
7Kevin De BruyneMidfielder
11Jérémy DokuMidfielder
17Charles De KetelaereForward
Substitutes13
12Senne Lammens
13Mike Penders
18Joaquin Seys
16Koni De Winter
15Thomas Meunier
24Amadou Onana
19Diego Moreira
14Dodi Lukebakio
23Nicolas Raskin
6Axel Witsel
22Alexis Saelemaekers
26Matías Fernández-Pardo
9Romelu Lukaku
Match stats
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 0 / Belgium 2
Tirs : New Zealand 0 / Belgium 5
Possession : New Zealand 13% / Belgium 87%
Corners : New Zealand 0 / Belgium 1
Fautes : New Zealand 0 / Belgium 0
Passes : New Zealand 16 / Belgium 111
Precision des passes : New Zealand 56% / Belgium 87%
xG : New Zealand 0.00 / Belgium 0.48
Key players
Tyler Bindon (New Zealand) : note 7.7
Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 6.9
Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)
Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.7
Marko Stamenić (New Zealand) : note 6.7
Joe Bell (New Zealand) : note 6.7
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 6.7
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury
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