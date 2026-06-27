World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium seek decisive points in Vancouver

New Zealand and Belgium meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 27, 2026, with both Group G sides chasing a crucial win to boost their World Cup round-of-16 hopes.

New Zealand face Belgium on June 27, 2026 at 04:00 GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group G match pits two teams with mixed campaigns so far against each other, with victory crucial for both as they look to qualify for the round of 16.

In this group, which also includes Egypt and Iran, New Zealand have one point after a 2-2 draw against Iran and a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. Unbeaten Belgium have recorded two draws, 1-1 against Egypt and then 0-0 against Iran, giving them two points. The meeting in Vancouver represents an important opportunity for both sides to collect three points and gain an edge in the race for qualification.

The All Whites line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Chris Wood leading the line, an experienced player and a key figure in the New Zealand attack. They adopt an attacking style aimed at exploiting space on the counterattack. Head coach Darren Bazeley is relying on a solid midfield structure with Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić.

Belgium, coached by Rudi Garcia, also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with attacking movement entrusted to Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere behind striker Charles De Ketelaere. The team favours possession and looks to impose a high tempo with quick transitions.

The sporting stakes are therefore clear – victory is essential for both teams to remain in contention. New Zealand need to respond after their defeat to Egypt, while Belgium are looking to strengthen their position against an ambitious opponent in this tight group.

Focus on New Zealand

For this match, New Zealand line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Max Crocombe in goal and a defensive line made up of Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace. In midfield, Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell operate as holding players, while Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just provide support to the attackers. Chris Wood leads the line, drawing on his international experience.

Darren Bazeley’s side emphasise a balance between defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. The central midfield pairing must protect the defence while helping to launch quick moves toward the wingers and centre-forward. Sarpreet Singh’s positioning as playmaker is intended to create chances through his vision and ability to combine with teammates.

Focus on Belgium

Rudi Garcia opts for his usual 4-2-3-1 with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defence consists of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. In midfield, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans provide their technical quality and ability to dictate play.

Further forward, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere join Kevin De Bruyne, the team’s main driving force, in creating attacks. Jérémy Doku is absent through illness, depriving the team of a pace option on the wing. Charles De Ketelaere plays as the centre-forward, tasked with driving at the defence and finishing moves.

Belgium are relying on their technical control and possession game to break down New Zealand’s organised defence. This match is an opportunity for Rudi Garcia to confirm his pecking order and for the group’s leaders to show their ambition at the World Cup.

New Zealand First half 1' 0-0 BC Place Belgium Belgium

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Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 0-0 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 22 Alexis Saelemaekers Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 9 Romelu Lukaku Forward Substitutes 13 21 Timothy Castagne

20 Hans Vanaken

14 Dodi Lukebakio

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

16 Koni De Winter

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

24 Amadou Onana

17 Charles De Ketelaere

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Iran System 5-4-1 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 2 Saleh Hardani Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 3 Ehsan Hajsafi Defender 23 Ramin Rezaeian Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

5 Milad Mohammadi

16 Mahdi Torabi

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

17 Aria Yousefi

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3

: Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7

: Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29%

: Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2

: Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9

: Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1

: Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0

: Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258

: Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74%

: Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61 Key players Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5

(Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2

(Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup) Group G Belgium Finished 0-0 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 1-3 1-3 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) 58' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old) 67' ⚽ But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 82' ⚽ But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries) 90+9' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem) Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 19 Benjamin Old

12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

4 Tyler Bindon

15 Nando Pijnaker

3 Francis De Vries

24 Callan Elliot

23 Ryan Thomas

14 Alex Rufer

25 Lachlan Bayliss

7 Logan Rogerson

21 Jesse Randall

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 5 Rami Rabia

26 Mohamed Alaa

16 Mahdi Soliman

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

24 Tarek Alaa

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

15 Karim Hafez

25 Zizo

21 Mahmoud Saber

20 Ibrahim Adel

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

12 Haissem Hassan

18 Nabil Donga

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7 Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19

: New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55%

: New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3

: New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3 Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8

: New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1

: New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512

: New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512 Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88%

: New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96 Key players Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 22/06/2026 New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (World Cup)

22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies) Group G New Zealand Finished 1-3 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 0-0 First half 1' · 0-0 Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 1' LIVE Match en cours, Égypte 0-0 Iran. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 6 Mohamed Abdelmonem Defender 5 Rami Rabia Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 21 Mahmoud Saber Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 7 Mahmoud Trézéguet Forward Substitutes 13 1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

2 Yasser Ibrahim

15 Karim Hafez

24 Tarek Alaa

18 Nabil Donga

19 Marwan Attia

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim

22 Omar Marmoush Iran System 5-3-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 13 Hossein Kanaani Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 21 Mohammad Ghorbani Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward 8 Mohammad Mohebi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

25 Danial Eiri

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

2 Saleh Hardani

17 Aria Yousefi

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

10 Mehdi Ghayedi

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

16 Mahdi Torabi

11 Ali Alipour

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

20 Shahriar Moghanlou

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries Hossam Abdelmaguid : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt First half 1' 0-0 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 0-0 First half 1' · 0-0 Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 1' LIVE Match en cours, Nouvelle-Zélande 0-0 Belgique. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 4 Tyler Bindon Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 23 Ryan Thomas Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 15 22 Michael Woud

12 Alex Paulsen

15 Nando Pijnaker

5 Michael Boxall

3 Francis De Vries

26 Tommy Smith

24 Callan Elliot

14 Alex Rufer

20 Callum McCowatt

21 Jesse Randall

25 Lachlan Bayliss

19 Benjamin Old

7 Logan Rogerson

17 Kosta Barbarouses

18 Ben Waine Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 3 Arthur Theate Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

15 Thomas Meunier

24 Amadou Onana

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

23 Nicolas Raskin

6 Axel Witsel

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo

9 Romelu Lukaku Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury J. Doku : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness

: Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness N. Ngoy : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Red Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand First half 1' 0-0 BC Place Belgium Belgium