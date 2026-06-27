World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium seek decisive points in Vancouver

New Zealand and Belgium meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 27, 2026, with both Group G sides chasing a crucial win to boost their World Cup round-of-16 hopes.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
Illustration du match Nouvelle-Zélande VS Belgique, le 27/06/2026 04:00, stade BC Place
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SUMMARY

New Zealand face Belgium on June 27, 2026 at 04:00 GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group G match pits two teams with mixed campaigns so far against each other, with victory crucial for both as they look to qualify for the round of 16.

In this group, which also includes Egypt and Iran, New Zealand have one point after a 2-2 draw against Iran and a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. Unbeaten Belgium have recorded two draws, 1-1 against Egypt and then 0-0 against Iran, giving them two points. The meeting in Vancouver represents an important opportunity for both sides to collect three points and gain an edge in the race for qualification.

The All Whites line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Chris Wood leading the line, an experienced player and a key figure in the New Zealand attack. They adopt an attacking style aimed at exploiting space on the counterattack. Head coach Darren Bazeley is relying on a solid midfield structure with Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić.

Belgium, coached by Rudi Garcia, also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with attacking movement entrusted to Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere behind striker Charles De Ketelaere. The team favours possession and looks to impose a high tempo with quick transitions.

The sporting stakes are therefore clear – victory is essential for both teams to remain in contention. New Zealand need to respond after their defeat to Egypt, while Belgium are looking to strengthen their position against an ambitious opponent in this tight group.

Focus on New Zealand

For this match, New Zealand line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Max Crocombe in goal and a defensive line made up of Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace. In midfield, Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell operate as holding players, while Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just provide support to the attackers. Chris Wood leads the line, drawing on his international experience.

Darren Bazeley’s side emphasise a balance between defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. The central midfield pairing must protect the defence while helping to launch quick moves toward the wingers and centre-forward. Sarpreet Singh’s positioning as playmaker is intended to create chances through his vision and ability to combine with teammates.

Focus on Belgium

Rudi Garcia opts for his usual 4-2-3-1 with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defence consists of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. In midfield, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans provide their technical quality and ability to dictate play.

Further forward, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere join Kevin De Bruyne, the team’s main driving force, in creating attacks. Jérémy Doku is absent through illness, depriving the team of a pace option on the wing. Charles De Ketelaere plays as the centre-forward, tasked with driving at the defence and finishing moves.

Belgium are relying on their technical control and possession game to break down New Zealand’s organised defence. This match is an opportunity for Rudi Garcia to confirm his pecking order and for the group’s leaders to show their ambition at the World Cup.

New Zealand
First half 1' BC Place
Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00 Group G
Chargement du pronostic
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
First half 1' Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
First half 1' BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Egypt21104224
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand201135-21
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FIL D'ACTU
03:34 Football : World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key
03:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Egypt back 4-2-3-1 with Salah against Iran’s five-man defence
03:34 World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with Wood and De Bruyne key