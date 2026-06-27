World Cup 2026: New Zealand and Belgium seek decisive points in Vancouver

New Zealand and Belgium meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 27, 2026, with both Group G sides chasing a crucial win to boost their World Cup round-of-16 hopes.
New Zealand face Belgium on June 27, 2026 at 04:00 GMT+1 at BC Place in Vancouver in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group G match pits two teams with mixed campaigns so far against each other, with victory crucial for both as they look to qualify for the round of 16.
In this group, which also includes Egypt and Iran, New Zealand have one point after a 2-2 draw against Iran and a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. Unbeaten Belgium have recorded two draws, 1-1 against Egypt and then 0-0 against Iran, giving them two points. The meeting in Vancouver represents an important opportunity for both sides to collect three points and gain an edge in the race for qualification.
The All Whites line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Chris Wood leading the line, an experienced player and a key figure in the New Zealand attack. They adopt an attacking style aimed at exploiting space on the counterattack. Head coach Darren Bazeley is relying on a solid midfield structure with Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić.
Belgium, coached by Rudi Garcia, also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with attacking movement entrusted to Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere behind striker Charles De Ketelaere. The team favours possession and looks to impose a high tempo with quick transitions.
The sporting stakes are therefore clear – victory is essential for both teams to remain in contention. New Zealand need to respond after their defeat to Egypt, while Belgium are looking to strengthen their position against an ambitious opponent in this tight group.
Focus on New Zealand
For this match, New Zealand line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Max Crocombe in goal and a defensive line made up of Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace. In midfield, Marko Stamenić and Joe Bell operate as holding players, while Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just provide support to the attackers. Chris Wood leads the line, drawing on his international experience.
Darren Bazeley’s side emphasise a balance between defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. The central midfield pairing must protect the defence while helping to launch quick moves toward the wingers and centre-forward. Sarpreet Singh’s positioning as playmaker is intended to create chances through his vision and ability to combine with teammates.
Focus on Belgium
Rudi Garcia opts for his usual 4-2-3-1 with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defence consists of Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper. In midfield, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans provide their technical quality and ability to dictate play.
Further forward, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere join Kevin De Bruyne, the team’s main driving force, in creating attacks. Jérémy Doku is absent through illness, depriving the team of a pace option on the wing. Charles De Ketelaere plays as the centre-forward, tasked with driving at the defence and finishing moves.
Belgium are relying on their technical control and possession game to break down New Zealand’s organised defence. This match is an opportunity for Rudi Garcia to confirm his pecking order and for the group’s leaders to show their ambition at the World Cup.
New Zealand
First half 1'
0-0
BC Place Belgium
27/06/2026 04:00
·
Group G
View match details for Belgium - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
13' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 13e 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne Belgique, 14e 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 Égypte · Passe : M. Salah 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh Égypte, 34e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) Belgique, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) Belgique, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 66e 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 Belgique 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 71e 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper Belgique, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 86e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) Égypte, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) Égypte, 89e 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Belgique
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 14
5
Maxim De Cuyper
23
Nicolas Raskin
9
Romelu Lukaku
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
20
Hans Vanaken
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
15
Karim Hafez
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
5
Rami Rabia
24
Tarek Alaa
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
21
Mahmoud Saber
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
18
Nabil Donga
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75
Key players
Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies) 06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies)
15/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
1-1
Lumen Field Egypt
View match details for Iran - New Zealand
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 Iran 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) Iran, 45e 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) Iran, 53e 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 Nouvelle-Zélande · Passe : Chris Wood 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 Iran · Passe : Ramin Rezaeian 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) Iran, 65e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 68e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) Nouvelle-Zélande, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 80e 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi Iran, 89e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 92e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
17
Aria Yousefi
Midfielder
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
Forward
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
2
Saleh Hardani
13
Hossein Kanaani
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
25
Danial Eiri
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
16
Mahdi Torabi
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
3
Francis De Vries
15
Nando Pijnaker
24
Callan Elliot
4
Tyler Bindon
21
Jesse Randall
19
Benjamin Old
23
Ryan Thomas
25
Lachlan Bayliss
14
Alex Rufer
18
Ben Waine
17
Kosta Barbarouses
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0
Key players
Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group G
Iran
Finished
2-2
SoFi Stadium New Zealand
View match details for Belgium - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' Carton jaune - R. Lukaku Belgique, 3e 25' VAR VAR - M. Taremi Iran, 25e 33' Carton jaune - S. Ezatolahi Iran, 33e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hardani (remplace A. Jahanbakhsh) Iran, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Meunier (remplace T. Castagne) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Saelemaekers (remplace D. Lukebakio) Belgique, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Hajsafi (remplace M. Mohammadi) Iran, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Mohebi (remplace M. Torabi) Iran, 66e 66' Carton rouge - N. Ngoy Belgique 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Lukaku (remplace A. Theate) Belgique, 73e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ghoddos (remplace S. Moghanlou) Iran, 79e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Ezatolahi (remplace A. Hosseinzadeh) Iran, 85e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) Belgique, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
15
Thomas Meunier
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
9
Romelu Lukaku
Forward
Substitutes 13
21
Timothy Castagne
20
Hans Vanaken
14
Dodi Lukebakio
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
16
Koni De Winter
3
Arthur Theate
18
Joaquin Seys
6
Axel Witsel
19
Diego Moreira
24
Amadou Onana
17
Charles De Ketelaere
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
2
Saleh Hardani
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
Defender
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Midfielder
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
5
Milad Mohammadi
16
Mahdi Torabi
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
17
Aria Yousefi
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Belgium 7 / Iran 3 Tirs : Belgium 21 / Iran 7 Possession : Belgium 71% / Iran 29% Corners : Belgium 4 / Iran 2 Fautes : Belgium 7 / Iran 9 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 1 / Iran 1 Cartons rouges : Belgium 1 / Iran 0 Passes : Belgium 604 / Iran 258 Precision des passes : Belgium 86% / Iran 74% xG : Belgium 1.77 / Iran 0.61
Key players
Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Shoja Khalilzadeh (Iran) : note 8.5 Nathan Ngoy (Belgium) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 8.2 Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3 Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Belgium 0-0 Iran (World Cup)
21/06
Group G
Belgium
Finished
0-0
SoFi Stadium Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
15' ⚽ But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne) Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e 17' Carton jaune - M. Lasheen Égypte, 17e 20' Carton jaune - S. Singh Nouvelle-Zélande, 20e 34' Carton jaune - C. McCowatt Nouvelle-Zélande, 34e 41' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia) Égypte, 41e 58' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany) Égypte, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old) Nouvelle-Zélande, 66e 67' ⚽ But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko) Égypte, 67e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas) Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall) Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet) Égypte, 76e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim) Égypte, 76e 82' ⚽ But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah) Égypte, 82e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid) Égypte, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon) Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries) Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e 90+9' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem) Égypte, 90+9e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
5
Michael Boxall
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
20
Callum McCowatt
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
19
Benjamin Old
12
Alex Paulsen
22
Michael Woud
26
Tommy Smith
4
Tyler Bindon
15
Nando Pijnaker
3
Francis De Vries
24
Callan Elliot
23
Ryan Thomas
14
Alex Rufer
25
Lachlan Bayliss
7
Logan Rogerson
21
Jesse Randall
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
14
Hamdy Fathy
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
22
Omar Marmoush
Forward
Substitutes 15
5
Rami Rabia
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
24
Tarek Alaa
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
15
Karim Hafez
25
Zizo
21
Mahmoud Saber
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
12
Haissem Hassan
18
Nabil Donga
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7 Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19 Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55% Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3 Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8 Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1 Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512 Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88% xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96
Key players
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Mohamed Hany (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Tim Payne (New Zealand) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
22/06/2026 New Zealand 1-3 Egypt (World Cup) 22/03/2024 Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendlies)
22/06
Group G
New Zealand
Finished
1-3
BC Place Egypt
View match details for Egypt - Iran
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
1' LIVE Match en cours, Égypte 0-0 Iran. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
6
Mohamed Abdelmonem
Defender
5
Rami Rabia
Defender
13
Ahmed Fatouh
Defender
21
Mahmoud Saber
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
11
Mostafa Ziko
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
Forward
Substitutes 13
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
16
Mahdi Soliman
26
Mohamed Alaa
2
Yasser Ibrahim
15
Karim Hafez
24
Tarek Alaa
18
Nabil Donga
19
Marwan Attia
12
Haissem Hassan
20
Ibrahim Adel
25
Zizo
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
22
Omar Marmoush
Starters 11
1
Alireza Beiranvand
Goalkeeper
23
Ramin Rezaeian
Defender
13
Hossein Kanaani
Defender
4
Shoja Khalilzadeh
Defender
19
Ali Nemati
Defender
5
Milad Mohammadi
Defender
14
Saman Ghoddos
Midfielder
21
Mohammad Ghorbani
Midfielder
6
Saeid Ezatolahi
Midfielder
9
Mehdi Taremi
Forward
8
Mohammad Mohebi
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Payam Niazmand
22
Hossein Hosseini
3
Ehsan Hajsafi
25
Danial Eiri
15
Roozbeh Cheshmi
2
Saleh Hardani
17
Aria Yousefi
26
Amirmohammad Razzaghinia
10
Mehdi Ghayedi
7
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
16
Mahdi Torabi
11
Ali Alipour
18
Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh
20
Shahriar Moghanlou
24
Dennis Eckert Ayensa
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
Hossam Abdelmaguid : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Suspension Through Sports Court
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
Egypt
First half 1'
0-0
Lumen Field Iran
View match details for New Zealand - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
1' LIVE Match en cours, Nouvelle-Zélande 0-0 Belgique. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Max Crocombe
Goalkeeper
2
Tim Payne
Defender
16
Finn Surman
Defender
4
Tyler Bindon
Defender
13
Liberato Cacace
Defender
8
Marko Stamenić
Midfielder
6
Joe Bell
Midfielder
23
Ryan Thomas
Midfielder
10
Sarpreet Singh
Midfielder
11
Elijah Just
Midfielder
9
Chris Wood
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Michael Woud
12
Alex Paulsen
15
Nando Pijnaker
5
Michael Boxall
3
Francis De Vries
26
Tommy Smith
24
Callan Elliot
14
Alex Rufer
20
Callum McCowatt
21
Jesse Randall
25
Lachlan Bayliss
19
Benjamin Old
7
Logan Rogerson
17
Kosta Barbarouses
18
Ben Waine
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
3
Arthur Theate
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
20
Hans Vanaken
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
7
Kevin De Bruyne
Midfielder
11
Jérémy Doku
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Senne Lammens
13
Mike Penders
18
Joaquin Seys
16
Koni De Winter
15
Thomas Meunier
24
Amadou Onana
19
Diego Moreira
14
Dodi Lukebakio
23
Nicolas Raskin
6
Axel Witsel
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
9
Romelu Lukaku
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury J. Doku : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Illness N. Ngoy : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Red Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group G
New Zealand
First half 1'
0-0
BC Place Belgium
Group G
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Egypt 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 Iran 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Belgium 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 New Zealand 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1
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