2026 World Cup: two African countries already qualified for the round of 16

Winners against South Korea (1-0) thanks to a goal from Thapelo Maseko, South Africa has secured its spot in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The Bafana Bafana becomes the second African team to qualify for the knockout stage after Morocco.

South Africa has become the second African nation to secure its place in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The Bafana Bafana confirmed their qualification with a narrow victory over South Korea (1-0), achieved on the night from Wednesday to Thursday. The only goal of the match was scored by Thapelo Maseko in the second half, allowing the South Africans to finish in second place in Group A with four points and continue their journey in the competition.

South Africa finishes behind the Mexico national football team, which had a perfect run in this group stage. The Mexicans concluded their first round with a 3-0 victory against the Czech Republic, totaling nine points. The Bafana Bafana thus join the Morocco national football team among the African representatives qualified for the knockout stage. A few hours earlier, the Atlas Lions had secured their spot in the round of 16 by dominating Haiti (4-2). The Moroccans completed the group stage in second place in Group C with seven points, behind Brazil, the group leader.





