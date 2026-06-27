World Cup 2026: Spain edge Uruguay 1-0 thanks to Alex Baena

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara thanks to Alex Baena’s 42nd-minute goal, strengthening their lead in Group H at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
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SUMMARY

Spain claimed a valuable 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, on the third matchday of Group H at the 2026 World Cup. The only goal of the match was scored by Alex Baena in the 42nd minute, from a Marcos Llorente assist. The win allows Spain to strengthen their position at the top of the group.

After two matches, Spain had four points following their emphatic 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay, with two draws, had earned two points. This clash therefore promised to be decisive for qualification for the round of 16, with Spain aiming to consolidate their lead and Uruguay looking to revive their hopes.

In the first half, the tempo increased and Spain opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through Alex Baena. Notably, Uruguay made an important change just before the break, with Manuel Ugarte coming on in place of Nicolás de la Cruz. Spain also received a booking, with Baena shown a yellow card just after the restart.

The second half brought several substitutions on both sides, including the introductions of Federico Valverde and Juan Sanabria for Uruguay, and the arrivals of Pedri, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal for Spain. Despite a few chances, Uruguay were unable to find a breakthrough, while Spain maintained their superiority in possession (71%) and control of the game.

Uruguay struggled in this match, playing in a 4-1-4-1 under Marcelo Bielsa, with key players such as Fernando Muslera, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Núñez present from the kick-off. Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente in a 4-2-3-1, were able to rely on the defensive solidity of Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella, as well as the creativity of Pedri and the efficiency of Alex Baena.

Uruguay set up in a compact 4-1-4-1 but fail in attack

Marcelo Bielsa lined up a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fernando Muslera in goal, supported by a defence made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. The midfield featured Manuel Ugarte, Agustín Canobbio, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araújo. The attack was led by Darwin Núñez. Despite this solid organisation, Uruguay did not put a single shot on target and were subjected to Spain’s technical control. The late substitutions were unable to change the course of the match, particularly with Agustín Canobbio’s sending-off in added time, further complicating their finish to the game.

Spain reinforce their dominance with fluid collective play

Coach Luis de la Fuente opted for a classic 4-2-3-1, with Unai Simón in goal. The defence included Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. The double pivot was handled by Pedri and Rodri. Ahead of them, Alex Baena, Mikel Merino and Lamine Yamal operated behind the lone striker, Mikel Oyarzabal. This setup allowed Spain to control possession (71%) and create several chances, one of which was converted by Baena. Substitutions such as those involving Pedri and Merino maintained a high level of control, preventing Uruguay from getting back into the match.

Uruguay
Finished Estadio Akron
Spain
27/06/2026 01:00 Group H
Fil du match
  1. 42'But - A. Baena (passe M. Llorente)Espagne, 42e
  2. 45'Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz)Uruguay, 45e
  3. 46'Remplacement - F. Muslera (remplace S. Rochet)Uruguay, 46e
  4. 46'Carton jaune - A. BaenaEspagne, 46e
  5. 54'Carton jaune - J. SanabriaUruguay, 54e
  6. 57'Remplacement - F. Valverde (remplace F. Vinas)Uruguay, 57e
  7. 58'Carton jaune - G. VarelaUruguay, 58e
  8. 60'Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz)Espagne, 60e
  9. 60'Remplacement - M. Merino (remplace D. Olmo)Espagne, 60e
  10. 66'Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace Y. Pino)Espagne, 66e
  11. 70'Remplacement - J. Sanabria (remplace B. Rodriguez)Uruguay, 70e
  12. 76'Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace N. Williams)Espagne, 76e
  13. 76'Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres)Espagne, 76e
  14. 90+3'Carton jaune - N. de la CruzUruguay, 90+3e
  15. 90+5'Carton rouge - A. Canobbio0-1Uruguay
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Uruguay 0 / Spain 1
  • Tirs : Uruguay 4 / Spain 5
  • Possession : Uruguay 29% / Spain 71%
  • Corners : Uruguay 0 / Spain 6
  • Fautes : Uruguay 9 / Spain 13
  • Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Spain 1
  • Passes : Uruguay 225 / Spain 547
  • Precision des passes : Uruguay 75% / Spain 89%
  • xG : Uruguay 0.18 / Spain 0.48
Joueurs clés
  • Alex Baena (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
  • Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2
  • Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.2
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
Finished NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain32105057
Cape Verde30302203
Uruguay302134-12
Saudi Arabia302115-42
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