World Cup 2026: Spain edge Uruguay 1-0 thanks to Alex Baena

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara thanks to Alex Baena’s 42nd-minute goal, strengthening their lead in Group H at the 2026 World Cup.

Spain claimed a valuable 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, on the third matchday of Group H at the 2026 World Cup. The only goal of the match was scored by Alex Baena in the 42nd minute, from a Marcos Llorente assist. The win allows Spain to strengthen their position at the top of the group.

After two matches, Spain had four points following their emphatic 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay, with two draws, had earned two points. This clash therefore promised to be decisive for qualification for the round of 16, with Spain aiming to consolidate their lead and Uruguay looking to revive their hopes.

In the first half, the tempo increased and Spain opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through Alex Baena. Notably, Uruguay made an important change just before the break, with Manuel Ugarte coming on in place of Nicolás de la Cruz. Spain also received a booking, with Baena shown a yellow card just after the restart.

The second half brought several substitutions on both sides, including the introductions of Federico Valverde and Juan Sanabria for Uruguay, and the arrivals of Pedri, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal for Spain. Despite a few chances, Uruguay were unable to find a breakthrough, while Spain maintained their superiority in possession (71%) and control of the game.

Uruguay struggled in this match, playing in a 4-1-4-1 under Marcelo Bielsa, with key players such as Fernando Muslera, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Núñez present from the kick-off. Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente in a 4-2-3-1, were able to rely on the defensive solidity of Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella, as well as the creativity of Pedri and the efficiency of Alex Baena.

Uruguay set up in a compact 4-1-4-1 but fail in attack

Marcelo Bielsa lined up a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fernando Muslera in goal, supported by a defence made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. The midfield featured Manuel Ugarte, Agustín Canobbio, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araújo. The attack was led by Darwin Núñez. Despite this solid organisation, Uruguay did not put a single shot on target and were subjected to Spain’s technical control. The late substitutions were unable to change the course of the match, particularly with Agustín Canobbio’s sending-off in added time, further complicating their finish to the game.

Spain reinforce their dominance with fluid collective play

Coach Luis de la Fuente opted for a classic 4-2-3-1, with Unai Simón in goal. The defence included Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. The double pivot was handled by Pedri and Rodri. Ahead of them, Alex Baena, Mikel Merino and Lamine Yamal operated behind the lone striker, Mikel Oyarzabal. This setup allowed Spain to control possession (71%) and create several chances, one of which was converted by Baena. Substitutions such as those involving Pedri and Merino maintained a high level of control, preventing Uruguay from getting back into the match.

Uruguay Finished 0-1 Estadio Akron Spain Spain Fil du match 42' ⚽ But - A. Baena (passe M. Llorente) 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Muslera (remplace S. Rochet) 46' Carton jaune - A. Baena 54' Carton jaune - J. Sanabria 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Valverde (remplace F. Vinas) 58' Carton jaune - G. Varela 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Merino (remplace D. Olmo) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace Y. Pino) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Sanabria (remplace B. Rodriguez) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace N. Williams) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) 90+3' Carton jaune - N. de la Cruz 90+5' Carton rouge - A. Canobbio 0-1 Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Uruguay 0 / Spain 1

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 1 Tirs : Uruguay 4 / Spain 5

: Uruguay 4 / Spain 5 Possession : Uruguay 29% / Spain 71%

: Uruguay 29% / Spain 71% Corners : Uruguay 0 / Spain 6

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 6 Fautes : Uruguay 9 / Spain 13

: Uruguay 9 / Spain 13 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Spain 1

: Uruguay 2 / Spain 1 Passes : Uruguay 225 / Spain 547

: Uruguay 225 / Spain 547 Precision des passes : Uruguay 75% / Spain 89%

: Uruguay 75% / Spain 89% xG : Uruguay 0.18 / Spain 0.48 Joueurs clés Alex Baena (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Spain) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.2

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 4-0 4-0 Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 15 Alex Baena Forward Substitutes 15 7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

6 Mikel Merino

17 Nico Williams

1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

8 Fabián Ruiz

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Saudi Arabia System 5-4-1 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 3 Ali Lajami Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mohamed Kanno

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

14 Hassan Kadesh

25 Jehad Thakri

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

20 Sultan Mandash Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3

: Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34%

: Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365

: Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80%

: Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14 Key players Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 8.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Spain Finished 4-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 2-2 2-2 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 5' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 20' Carton jaune - R. Bentancur 21' ⚽ But - K. Lenini 44' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 45+6' ⚽ But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte) 58' Carton jaune - M. Olivera 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela) 61' ⚽ But - H. Varela 68' VAR VAR - M. Araujo 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 90+3' Carton jaune - D. Borges Line-ups Uruguay System 4-1-4-1 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

11 Facundo Pellistri

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

9 Darwin Núñez

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 18 Telmo Arcanjo Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 11 Garry Rodrigues Midfielder 9 Gilson Tavares Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

26 Hélio Varela

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

15 Laros Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

16 Yannick Semedo

7 Jovane Cabral

19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Match stats Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2 Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7

: Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7 Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34%

: Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34% Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3

: Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3 Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4

: Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256

: Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74%

: Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74% xG : Uruguay 2.28 / Cape Verde 0.77 Key players Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin Lenini (Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Hélio Varela (Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Federico Valverde (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 7.2

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2 Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) : note 6.7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Finished 2-2 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 0-0 0-0 Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - S. Abdulhamid 9' Carton jaune - W. Pina 33' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Tambakti (remplace A. Lajami) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Al Juwayr) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Semedo (remplace H. Varela) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Al Dawsari (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Mandash (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 67' Carton jaune - N. Al Dawsari 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Mendes (remplace G. Rodrigues) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace L. Duarte) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Boushal (remplace M. Al Harbi) 90+3' Carton jaune - F. Al Buraikan 90+4' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Pina (remplace S. Moreira) Line-ups Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 24 Wagner Pina Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 8 João Paulo Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 14 Deroy Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 17 Willy Semedo Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 13 26 Hélio Varela

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

22 Steven Moreira

25 Kelvin Pires

11 Garry Rodrigues

15 Laros Duarte

16 Yannick Semedo

7 Jovane Cabral

9 Gilson Tavares Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Tambakti Defender 13 Nawaf Boushal Defender 20 Sultan Mandash Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Forward 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward Substitutes 15 3 Ali Lajami

7 Musab Al Juwayr

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

24 Moteb Al-Harbi

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

8 Ayman Yahya

16 Ziyad Aljohani

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

11 Saleh Al-Shehri Match stats Tirs cadres : Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 2 Tirs : Cape Verde 10 / Saudi Arabia 5

: Cape Verde 10 / Saudi Arabia 5 Possession : Cape Verde 54% / Saudi Arabia 46%

: Cape Verde 54% / Saudi Arabia 46% Corners : Cape Verde 4 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Cape Verde 4 / Saudi Arabia 2 Fautes : Cape Verde 9 / Saudi Arabia 12

: Cape Verde 9 / Saudi Arabia 12 Cartons jaunes : Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Cape Verde 375 / Saudi Arabia 335

: Cape Verde 375 / Saudi Arabia 335 Precision des passes : Cape Verde 85% / Saudi Arabia 79%

: Cape Verde 85% / Saudi Arabia 79% xG : Cape Verde 1.23 / Saudi Arabia 0.24 Key players Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 2 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 2 arret(s) Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 7.3

(Cape Verde) : note 7.3 Deroy Duarte (Cape Verde) : note 7.3

(Cape Verde) : note 7.3 Nuno Da Costa (Cape Verde) : note 7.3

(Cape Verde) : note 7.3 Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.3

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.3 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 7.2

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2 João Paulo (Cape Verde) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries S. Lopes Cabral : Cape Verde Islands · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde Finished 0-0 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 0-1 0-1 Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 42' ⚽ But - A. Baena (passe M. Llorente) 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Muslera (remplace S. Rochet) 46' Carton jaune - A. Baena 54' Carton jaune - J. Sanabria 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Valverde (remplace F. Vinas) 58' Carton jaune - G. Varela 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Merino (remplace D. Olmo) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace Y. Pino) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Sanabria (remplace B. Rodriguez) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace N. Williams) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) 90+3' Carton jaune - N. de la Cruz 90+5' Carton rouge - A. Canobbio 0-1 Line-ups Uruguay System 4-1-4-1 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 15 7 Nicolás de la Cruz

1 Sergio Rochet

21 Federico Viñas

12 Santiago Mele

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

2 José María Giménez

4 Ronald Araújo

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

10 Giorgian de Arrascaeta

11 Facundo Pellistri

19 Rodrigo Aguirre

26 Rodrigo Zalazar Spain System 4-2-3-1 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 20 Pedri Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder 6 Mikel Merino Midfielder 15 Alex Baena Midfielder 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward Substitutes 15 8 Fabián Ruiz

10 Dani Olmo

13 Joan García

1 David Raya

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

17 Nico Williams

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

26 Borja Iglesias

7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Víctor Muñoz Match stats Tirs cadres : Uruguay 0 / Spain 1

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 1 Tirs : Uruguay 4 / Spain 5

: Uruguay 4 / Spain 5 Possession : Uruguay 29% / Spain 71%

: Uruguay 29% / Spain 71% Corners : Uruguay 0 / Spain 6

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 6 Fautes : Uruguay 9 / Spain 13

: Uruguay 9 / Spain 13 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Spain 1

: Uruguay 2 / Spain 1 Passes : Uruguay 225 / Spain 547

: Uruguay 225 / Spain 547 Precision des passes : Uruguay 75% / Spain 89%

: Uruguay 75% / Spain 89% xG : Uruguay 0.18 / Spain 0.48 Key players Alex Baena (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Spain) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.2

(Spain) : note 7.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.2

(Spain) : note 7.2 Juan Sanabria (Uruguay) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 7 Absences & injuries G. de Arrascaeta : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise

: Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise R. Araújo : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise Head-to-head 16/06/2013 Spain 2-1 Uruguay (Confederations Cup) Group H Uruguay Finished 0-1 Estadio Akron Spain Spain