2026 World Cup, Senegal: a nearly impossible scenario for qualification for the round of 16

Beaten in their first two outings, Senegal and Iraq are playing for survival in the competition. Their direct confrontation, scheduled in Toronto, will determine which of the two will remain in the hunt for a possible qualification among the best third-placed teams.

Senegal and Iraq have not yet said goodbye to the 2026 World Cup, despite their respective defeats against Norway and France. However, both teams find themselves in great difficulty. After two matchdays, they occupy the last places in Group I with not a single point and are already seeing qualification become seriously complicated.

In this context, their match scheduled for June 26, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto is set to be crucial for the continuation of their journey in the competition. The winner will retain a slim hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams, provided they improve their goal difference and rely on a favorable scenario in the other groups. On the other hand, the loser will be officially eliminated from the tournament.