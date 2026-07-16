Benin: the public prosecutor requests the benefit of the doubt for the TikToker Billy

New development before the Court of Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) in the case involving Billy, a Beninese TikToker.

During the last hearing dedicated to the TikToker “Billy,” the Special Prosecutor made his recommendations, requesting the acquittal of the defendant on the grounds of doubt.

While the TikToker was facing legal proceedings, the phase of recommendations marked a favorable turning point for the defense. The public prosecutor assessed that the evidence gathered in the case did not present a sufficient certainty to lead to a conviction.

Consequently, the Prosecutor requested that the court pronounce the acquittal of the accused on the grounds of doubt.

Awaiting the Court’s Verdict

This position of the prosecuting body is a decisive step for the TikToker Billy. Although the Prosecutor’s recommendations do not formally bind the judges of CRIET, they generally influence the final decision of the special jurisdiction.

The Court has put the case under deliberation and will render its final decision at a upcoming hearing.