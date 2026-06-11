Mexico-South Africa: The host country wins 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium.

Mexico perfectly kicked off its 2026 World Cup by beating South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium in the opening match. In front of its fans, the host country made a difference thanks to Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez in a historic game marked by three red cards.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Mexico City Stadium during the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Led by Julián Quiñones and then Raúl Jiménez, the Mexican team successfully made its entrance into Group A, taking three important points in a group where every start counts.

In front of its home crowd, Mexico took the lead in the 9th minute thanks to Quiñones, before extending it in the 67th minute with Jiménez’s goal. South Africa was heavily penalized with two expulsions, first Yaya Sithole in the 50th minute and then Themba Zwane in the 84th minute. Mexico also finished with ten men after César Montes received a red card in stoppage time.

This victory gives Mexico some breathing room at the start of its World Cup campaign. In a tight first round, an opening win helps reduce pressure before the two other matches in the group. It also provides a clear accounting base for a team expected to perform well at home in this expanded World Cup.

For South Africa, the evening leaves a difficult assessment. The Bafana Bafana quickly conceded the opening goal and had to play with one less player after halftime. The second red card at the end of the match further diminished their chances in a game that was already compromised after Mexico’s second goal.

Mexico Rewarded by Its Offensive Key Players

Mexico built its result around two decisive actions at key moments. Quiñones’ first goal, scored in the 9th minute, put the men in green in a favorable position. This quick opening goal forced South Africa to chase the result for much of the match.

Jiménez then secured Mexico’s advantage in the 67th minute. His goal gave Mexico a two-goal lead at a time when South Africa was already down to ten men. Without confirmed data on the volume of chances or possession, the scenario boils down to Mexican effectiveness in critical areas and control of the scoreboard.

However, the expulsion of Montes in the 90th plus 2nd minute tarnishes Mexico’s end of the match. It comes when the victory was secure, but it could impact squad management in the upcoming group stage if a suspension is confirmed by the relevant authorities.

South Africa Held Back by Indiscipline

South Africa saw its match turn after halftime with Sithole’s red card in the 50th minute. Already trailing since the start of the game, the South African team had to continue with one player less for more than half an hour before conceding the second Mexican goal.

Zwane’s red card in the 84th minute definitively complicated the end of the match. Reduced to nine players, South Africa could not reverse the score and leaves this first day without any points. The result places them under pressure before the rest of Group A, where they will need to respond quickly to stay in contention.

Mexico, on the other hand, starts with a clear victory and two different goalscorers. In a competition where goal difference can matter, this 2-0 is a solid start, even if the end of the match marked by a red card serves as a reminder that discipline will remain a major factor moving forward.

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