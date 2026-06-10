World Cup 2026: the matches of the competition available on Bénin TV (Channel 1 on Canal+ Bénin)

Football fans in Benin now know where to follow the 2026 World Cup. The Benin Radio and Television Corporation (SRTB) has obtained broadcasting rights for the competition in the national territory, allowing Bénin TV to exclusively broadcast all matches. The announcement was made on Tuesday in Cotonou during a press conference organized by CANAL+ Benin and SRTB. The two partners presented the arrangements for this media coverage, which will offer Beninese viewers privileged access to the matches of the biggest global football event.

Benin is gearing up to thrill to the rhythm of the 2026 World Cup. During a joint press conference held on Tuesday in Cotonou, officials from SRTB and Canal+ Benin presented the means deployed to ensure coverage of the event, which will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Acting Director General of SRTB, Koundé Ogoutchina, emphasized the importance of acquiring the broadcasting rights by the public group. “Thanks to the support of the Beninese state, SRTB has acquired the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup,” he reminded, before presenting the broadcasting system for the competition on Bénin TV’s airwaves.

“Thanks to this acquisition, Bénin TV will offer football fans the opportunity to follow the main matches of the tournament taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico,” he added. Despite the time difference with the host countries, several matches will be offered at prime time. Others will be broadcast in the evening or late at night. Fans will particularly be able to follow prestigious matches such as Senegal-France, England-Ghana, or Côte d’Ivoire-Germany. “Viewers can therefore expect particularly attractive appointments,” assured Koundé Ogoutchina, convinced that this edition will provide a high-level spectacle.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the competition also serves as an excellent showcase for businesses. SRTB also intends to leverage this global event to offer new visibility opportunities to advertisers. “The World Cup remains the most-watched sporting event in the world. Associating with such a competition allows one to benefit from exceptional exposure,” emphasized the acting director general.

To support this dynamic, several commercial offers have been developed for partners. According to the official, some of them are completely new and will allow brands to strengthen their presence with the general public throughout the competition. SRTB also specifies that the acquired rights cover all of its terrestrial media. Viewers located in Benin will thus be able to access the matches through the usual reception channels of the national television. “The usual channels of national television will allow viewers to follow all the matches broadcast by SRTB,” concluded Koundé Ogoutchina.

Canal+ Benin launches a unique offer to bring the event closer to viewers

As the broadcaster of Bénin TV, Canal+ Benin also presented its editorial and commercial device intended to support one of the largest sporting events on the planet. In front of the press, Yacine Alao, General Director of Canal+ Benin, unveiled the programming for June and July, as well as several new features aimed at subscribers. Among the highlights announced are the launch of The Voice Africa and the return of the successful series Les Nounous for a third season. These programs will enrich a schedule already marked by global sports news.

To make its content accessible to a wider audience, Canal+ Benin has also launched a unique commercial offer. New subscribers can purchase the decoder for 3,000 FCFA starting from the Access plan, with the satellite dish and installation being provided for free. “Specifically, the decoder is offered from 3,000 FCFA, and the subscription starts with the Access plan. Thus, with only 8,000 FCFA, a new customer can join the big Canal+ family and enjoy all the major television events planned in June and July. We also don’t forget our current subscribers, whom we thank for their loyalty. A special offer is also reserved for them. They just need to renew their usual subscription to benefit, for 30 days, from all the channels of the Canal+ bouquet, including those of the most comprehensive offer, usually sold at 25,000 FCFA,” Yacine Alao specified. An initiative aimed at facilitating access to the channel’s programs during this exceptional period.

On their part, the communication managers of Canal+ and Canalbox Benin, Moumine Wologan, invited viewers to make Bénin TV their reference channel during the competition. “Keep number 1 on your remote control well saved,” he urged, reminding that the matches will also be accessible via the Canal+ app.



