World Cup 2026: Norway eliminate Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16

Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring a late brace to send Stale Solbakken’s side into the quarter-finals.
Norway pulled off a sensation by beating Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Thanks to a late brace from Erling Haaland, the Nordic side eliminated tournament favorites Brazil, who had opened the scoring through Casemiro.
The match, played in front of a passionate crowd, lived up to expectations in intensity and suspense. Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, relied on a 4-4-2 formation, while Stale Solbakken’s Norway operated in a 4-3-3. The clash pitted two styles against each other — Norway’s control of the ball with 67% possession against a Brazilian game built on speed and counterattacks.
The Nordics went in front in the 29th minute through Kaishu Sano. Brazil responded with a winning header from Casemiro in the 56th minute after a cross from Gabriel Magalhães. Despite intense pressing and a total of 11 Brazilian shots, Norway held firm, notably thanks to a strong performance from goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. The second-half substitutions also brought new energy to Norway’s play.
Erling Haaland made the difference by scoring twice in the 79th and 90th minutes, earning his team a historic qualification for the quarter-finals. Brazil attempted one final comeback through Neymar, who came on in the 67th minute and reduced the deficit in stoppage time, but without changing his team’s fate.
This result represents a major defeat for Brazil, still chasing a fifth world title. Norway will face the winner of the match between Mexico and England in the upcoming quarter-finals.
Brazil with Ancelotti face Norwegian resistance
Brazil opted for a classic 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal and a defensive line made up of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães provided balance, while Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha formed the attacking unit. Neymar, injured at the start of the competition, came on in the second half, bringing creativity and energy.
Despite possession limited to 33%, the Cariocas produced 11 shots, including 3 on target, but came up against a well-organized Norwegian defense and an in-form goalkeeper. The substitutions, particularly the introductions of Cunha and then Martinelli, changed the complexion of the match late on but not enough to reverse the result.
Norway — Haaland the savior in a controlled 4-3-3
Norway lined up in a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal and a solid defense featuring Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem and Møller Wolfe. In midfield, the trio of Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg controlled the tempo of the match with 658 passes at a 91% success rate. In attack, Haaland, Sørloth and Nusa kept constant pressure on the Brazilian defense.
The key to Norway’s success lay in Haaland’s efficiency, with the striker scoring the two decisive goals, and in the decisions of head coach Stale Solbakken, who managed his substitutions well, notably with the introductions of Ryerson and Schjelderup. Superior possession and tactical discipline ultimately made the Brazilian favorites crack.
Brazil
Finished
1-2
MetLife Stadium Norway
05/07/2026 21:00
·
Round of 16
Fil du match
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes) Norvège, 63e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Martinelli (remplace Neymar) Brésil, 67e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 67e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 79e 79' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 79e 90' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 90e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 90+5e 90+6' Carton jaune - Neymar Brésil, 90+6e 90+10' ⚽ But - Neymar Brésil, 90+10e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5 Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9 Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67% Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5 Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4 Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658 Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73
Joueurs clés
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s) Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola France, 19e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 58e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) France, 61e 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe France, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 71e 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone France, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) France, 84e 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise France, 90+7e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26
Key players
Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7 Jules Koundé (France) : note 7 William Saliba (France) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished
0-1
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes) Norvège, 63e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Martinelli (remplace Neymar) Brésil, 67e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 67e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 79e 79' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 79e 90' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 90e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 90+5e 90+6' Carton jaune - Neymar Brésil, 90+6e 90+10' ⚽ But - Neymar Brésil, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
26
Rayan
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Midfielder
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
19
Endrick
18
Danilo Santos
10
Neymar
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
11
Raphinha
21
Luiz Henrique
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 14
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
14
Fredrik Aursnes
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5 Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9 Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67% Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5 Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4 Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658 Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s) Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 7.3 Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7.3 Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished
1-2
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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