World Cup 2026: Norway eliminate Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16

Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 at MetLife Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring a late brace to send Stale Solbakken’s side into the quarter-finals.

Norway pulled off a sensation by beating Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Thanks to a late brace from Erling Haaland, the Nordic side eliminated tournament favorites Brazil, who had opened the scoring through Casemiro.

The match, played in front of a passionate crowd, lived up to expectations in intensity and suspense. Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, relied on a 4-4-2 formation, while Stale Solbakken’s Norway operated in a 4-3-3. The clash pitted two styles against each other — Norway’s control of the ball with 67% possession against a Brazilian game built on speed and counterattacks.

The Nordics went in front in the 29th minute through Kaishu Sano. Brazil responded with a winning header from Casemiro in the 56th minute after a cross from Gabriel Magalhães. Despite intense pressing and a total of 11 Brazilian shots, Norway held firm, notably thanks to a strong performance from goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. The second-half substitutions also brought new energy to Norway’s play.

Erling Haaland made the difference by scoring twice in the 79th and 90th minutes, earning his team a historic qualification for the quarter-finals. Brazil attempted one final comeback through Neymar, who came on in the 67th minute and reduced the deficit in stoppage time, but without changing his team’s fate.

This result represents a major defeat for Brazil, still chasing a fifth world title. Norway will face the winner of the match between Mexico and England in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Brazil with Ancelotti face Norwegian resistance

Brazil opted for a classic 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal and a defensive line made up of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães provided balance, while Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha formed the attacking unit. Neymar, injured at the start of the competition, came on in the second half, bringing creativity and energy.

Despite possession limited to 33%, the Cariocas produced 11 shots, including 3 on target, but came up against a well-organized Norwegian defense and an in-form goalkeeper. The substitutions, particularly the introductions of Cunha and then Martinelli, changed the complexion of the match late on but not enough to reverse the result.

Norway — Haaland the savior in a controlled 4-3-3

Norway lined up in a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal and a solid defense featuring Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem and Møller Wolfe. In midfield, the trio of Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg controlled the tempo of the match with 658 passes at a 91% success rate. In attack, Haaland, Sørloth and Nusa kept constant pressure on the Brazilian defense.

The key to Norway’s success lay in Haaland’s efficiency, with the striker scoring the two decisive goals, and in the decisions of head coach Stale Solbakken, who managed his substitutions well, notably with the introductions of Ryerson and Schjelderup. Superior possession and tactical discipline ultimately made the Brazilian favorites crack.

Brazil Finished 1-2 MetLife Stadium Norway Norway Fil du match 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Martinelli (remplace Neymar) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Danilo Santos) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) 79' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) 90' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 90+6' Carton jaune - Neymar 90+10' ⚽ But - Neymar Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5

: Brazil 3 / Norway 5 Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9

: Brazil 11 / Norway 9 Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67%

: Brazil 33% / Norway 67% Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5

: Brazil 5 / Norway 5 Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4

: Brazil 6 / Norway 4 Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658

: Brazil 311 / Norway 658 Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91%

: Brazil 86% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73 Joueurs clés Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s) Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s)

(Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s)

(Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3