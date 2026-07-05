Drama in Gbodjè Nassara: a retired chief warrant officer kidnapped and killed by his son

The Gbodjè Nassara district was the scene of a terrible tragedy this Sunday, July 5, 2026, around 8 a.m. According to information from Bip Radio, a retired chief warrant officer lost his life, killed by his own son within the family home.

Alerted to the situation, members of the Republican Police immediately went to the scene. According to initial testimonies from those nearby, the young man involved is described as suffering from mental instability. Armed with a machete, he allegedly held his father hostage in one of the rooms of the house before dealing him fatal blows.

Upon their arrival, the law enforcement officers could only witness the horror of the situation, discovering the lifeless body of the former gendarme lying in a pool of blood. The victim succumbed instantly to the severity of the inflicted wounds.

The suspected perpetrator of the parricide was subdued and arrested by the police. Currently in custody, he is being questioned by investigators who are working to shed light on the circumstances and exact motive of this family tragedy.