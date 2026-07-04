World Cup 2026: Morocco cruise past Canada in last 16

Morocco beat Canada 3-0 at NRG Stadium in Houston to reach the next round of the 2026 World Cup, with Azzedine Ounahi scoring twice and Soufiane Rahimi adding a stoppage-time goal.

Morocco dominated Canada 3-0 on July 4, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The Moroccan national team scored through Azzedine Ounahi twice and Soufiane Rahimi in stoppage time, winning comfortably in regulation time and qualifying for the next round.

This victory confirms Morocco’s growing strength in the competition after a solid run in the group stage. Canada, despite a classic 4-4-2 formation set up by Jesse Marsch, never managed to find a way through against a Moroccan side organized in a 4-2-3-1 under Mohamed Ouahbi.

The match was marked by a significant number of yellow cards, with four for each team, reflecting the defensive intensity. Morocco showed attacking efficiency despite a low number of shots on target (only two attempts on frame). The chances converted by Ounahi (50th and 82nd minutes) and Rahimi (90+8) sealed the scoreline.

At half-time, the score had remained goalless despite several cautions for fouls, notably involving Moroccan players Redouane Halhal and Achraf Hakimi, as well as Canada’s Richie Laryea and Jonathan David. The Cameroonian Ounahi opened the scoring shortly after the restart from an assist by Achraf Hakimi, one of the Atlas Lions’ key figures.

Morocco’s substitutions strengthened the team in the second half, including the introductions of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bilal El Khannouss in the 63rd minute. On the Canadian side, the changes were aimed at energizing the attack, but the Moroccan defense held firm until the end.

Morocco confirm their status with a decisive midfield

Morocco lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system that highlighted the midfield trio of Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat and Brahim Díaz. Ounahi was the main attacking force, scoring the first two goals and contributing greatly to control in midfield. Captain Achraf Hakimi also had an impact on the game, delivering a key pass.

In defense, Yassine Bounou was secure in goal with several decisive saves, while the center-back pairing of Issa Diop and Redouane Halhal contained the Canadian attacks. Their collective solidity allowed Morocco to control the tempo of the match despite possession being largely in their favor.

Canada struggle despite a classic setup

Canada lined up in a classic 4-4-2 with Maxime Crépeau in goal, supported by a defensive line led by Alistair Johnston and Richie Laryea. The midfield, led by Stephen Eustaquio and Niko Sigur, did not manage to impose the rhythm sufficiently, limiting the chances to only two shots on target.

Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi lacked efficiency in attack against the Moroccan block. The many yellow cards received by Laryea, David and other players reflected a defensive match that was at times too aggressive. The changes made by Jesse Marsch were not enough to reverse the trend.

This elimination marks the end of Canada’s run in this World Cup after a promising start. Morocco, for their part, continue their journey with a convincing success that places them among the serious outsiders.

Canada Finished 0-3 NRG Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea 43' Carton jaune - J. David 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2

: Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2

: Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61%

: Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1

: Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8

: Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4

: Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440

: Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85%

: Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09 Joueurs clés Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s)

(Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5

(Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3