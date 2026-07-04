World Cup 2026: Paraguay set up defensively against Mbappé-led France

Paraguay line up in a defensive 5-4-1 against a Mbappé-led France side in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash in Philadelphia.

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Paraguay and France takes place on July 4, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). This knockout clash pits two teams with contrasting tactical approaches that should shape the rhythm of the match.

Paraguay opt for a solid defensive setup in a 5-4-1 system led by Gustavo Alfaro, while France rely on a more attacking 4-2-3-1 structure under Didier Deschamps. The growing influence of key players such as Kylian Mbappé for Les Bleus and the defensive discipline of Gustavo Gómez alongside his Paraguayan teammates could make the difference in this contest.

This stage of the tournament marks a crucial step, with each team looking to win and reach the quarter-finals. Paraguay want to capitalise on a compact organisation and quick transitions launched by Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso. France, with their deep squad and the experience of their senior players, are counting on attacking creativity and the pace of their midfielders and centre-forward Mbappé.

The kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field sets up a tactical battle, with lineups that could tip the balance in this South American-versus-European duel.

Reading Paraguay’s XI

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro deploys a 5-4-1 formation focused on defensive solidity and balance.

Goalkeeper Orlando Gill will be the last line of defence behind a five-man back line made up of Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Velázquez, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete and Junior Alonso. This setup is designed to limit space against the French attack.

The four-man midfield will include Diego Gómez and Andrés Cubas as ball-winners, while Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza will have a more attacking role on the flanks. Up front, Julio Enciso will carry the attacking threat, supported by a compact block that prioritises tactical discipline and quick counter-attacks.

Among the substitutes, Roberto Fernández is ready to provide cover in goal, and the squad also has attacking options such as Antonio Sanabria or Gabriel Ávalos to add dynamism if needed.

Reading France’s XI

Didier Deschamps names a clear 4-2-3-1, built around the defensive spine and attacking creativity.

Mike Maignan starts in goal behind a four-man defence of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, the young Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot will handle ball-winning and transitions.

The attacking trio lined up behind Kylian Mbappé will consist of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. This group will bring pace, technique and disruption in the opposition half. Mbappé will wear the armband and represents the main danger with his experience and ability to get behind the defence.

On the bench, Didier Deschamps has several quality options such as Ibrahima Konaté, N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Marcus Thuram to adjust the balance depending on how the match unfolds.

This lineup reflects France’s desire to control the game and pose a major attacking challenge to Paraguay’s defensive block.

The starting lineups

Paraguay Formation 5-4-1 Head coach Gustavo Alfaro Starters 11 12 Orlando Gill Goalkeeper 4 Juan Cáceres Defender 2 Gustavo Velázquez Defender 15 Gustavo Gómez Defender 3 Omar Alderete Defender 6 Junior Alonso Defender 8 Diego Gómez Midfielder 14 Andrés Cubas Midfielder 23 Matías Galarza Midfielder 10 Miguel Almirón Midfielder 19 Julio Enciso Forward Substitutes 15 22 Gastón Olveira

1 Roberto Fernández

5 Fabián Balbuena

13 José Canale

26 Alexandro Maidana

11 Mauricio

16 Damián Bobadilla

20 Braian Ojeda

24 Gustavo Caballero

17 Alejandro Romero

7 Ramón Sosa

9 Antonio Sanabria

18 Alex Arce

21 Gabriel Ávalos

25 Isidro Pitta France Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 23 Robin Risser

1 Brice Samba

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

19 Theo Hernández

21 Lucas Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

24 Rayan Cherki

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

Paraguay Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field France France Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.