World Cup 2026: Paraguay set up defensively against Mbappé-led France

Paraguay line up in a defensive 5-4-1 against a Mbappé-led France side in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash in Philadelphia.
The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Paraguay and France takes place on July 4, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). This knockout clash pits two teams with contrasting tactical approaches that should shape the rhythm of the match.
Paraguay opt for a solid defensive setup in a 5-4-1 system led by Gustavo Alfaro, while France rely on a more attacking 4-2-3-1 structure under Didier Deschamps. The growing influence of key players such as Kylian Mbappé for Les Bleus and the defensive discipline of Gustavo Gómez alongside his Paraguayan teammates could make the difference in this contest.
This stage of the tournament marks a crucial step, with each team looking to win and reach the quarter-finals. Paraguay want to capitalise on a compact organisation and quick transitions launched by Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso. France, with their deep squad and the experience of their senior players, are counting on attacking creativity and the pace of their midfielders and centre-forward Mbappé.
The kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field sets up a tactical battle, with lineups that could tip the balance in this South American-versus-European duel.
Reading Paraguay’s XI
Head coach Gustavo Alfaro deploys a 5-4-1 formation focused on defensive solidity and balance.
Goalkeeper Orlando Gill will be the last line of defence behind a five-man back line made up of Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Velázquez, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete and Junior Alonso. This setup is designed to limit space against the French attack.
The four-man midfield will include Diego Gómez and Andrés Cubas as ball-winners, while Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza will have a more attacking role on the flanks. Up front, Julio Enciso will carry the attacking threat, supported by a compact block that prioritises tactical discipline and quick counter-attacks.
Among the substitutes, Roberto Fernández is ready to provide cover in goal, and the squad also has attacking options such as Antonio Sanabria or Gabriel Ávalos to add dynamism if needed.
Reading France’s XI
Didier Deschamps names a clear 4-2-3-1, built around the defensive spine and attacking creativity.
Mike Maignan starts in goal behind a four-man defence of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, the young Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot will handle ball-winning and transitions.
The attacking trio lined up behind Kylian Mbappé will consist of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. This group will bring pace, technique and disruption in the opposition half. Mbappé will wear the armband and represents the main danger with his experience and ability to get behind the defence.
On the bench, Didier Deschamps has several quality options such as Ibrahima Konaté, N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Marcus Thuram to adjust the balance depending on how the match unfolds.
This lineup reflects France’s desire to control the game and pose a major attacking challenge to Paraguay’s defensive block.
The starting lineups Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Paraguay
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field France
04/07/2026 22:00
·
Round of 16
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Upcoming
21:00
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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