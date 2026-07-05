World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway starting lineups

Brazil and Norway have announced their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at MetLife Stadium on July 5, 2026.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Brésil VS Norvège, le 05/07/2026 21:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match Brésil VS Norvège, le 05/07/2026 21:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Norway will be played on July 5, 2026 at 21:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium. The game pits a Brazil side managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who will set up in a 4-4-2, against Stale Solbakken’s Norway team, which has opted for a 4-3-3 system.

Both teams have announced their official lineups, highlighting notable strategic choices. Brazil are relying on a midfield combining Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Rayan and Gabriel Martinelli, while Norway line up Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg as a midfield trio.

In attack, Brazil’s offensive power rests notably on Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, supported by Casemiro and Martinelli, key players in the 4-4-2 devised by Ancelotti. Norway, with Erling Haaland leading the line, joined by Alexander Sørloth on the right wing and Antonio Nusa on the left, favor a forward-looking 4-3-3.

This contest will also be a tactical duel between two experienced coaches, Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil and Stale Solbakken for Norway, each trying to impose his style in this knockout stage.

How Brazil line up

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti fields a classic 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal. The defense consists of Danilo and Douglas Santos on the flanks, with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães in central defense. The four-man midfield brings together Rayan, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli, the latter occupying a more attacking right-midfield role.

In attack, Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha form the front pair. The choice reflects a desire for balance between defensive solidity and attacking thrust. The absence of Raphinha, injured in a hamstring muscle, reduces the attacking options, as does the absence of Lucas Paquetá with the same type of injury.

Brazil’s bench features varied profiles such as Neymar, Raphinha and Fabinho, giving Ancelotti options to adjust his team according to the match scenario.

How Norway line up

Norway opt for a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal. The defense is made up of Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe on the flanks, with Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem in central defense. The midfield is handled by Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, providing both creativity and stability.

The attack is led by star Erling Haaland, accompanied on the wings by Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa. This attacking trio represents Norway’s main threat, with a strong capacity for pressing and quick attacks.

Coach Stale Solbakken has substitutes such as Jens Petter Hauge and Jørgen Strand Larsen on the bench, ready to bring their dynamism depending on how the match develops.

The starting lineups

Brazil
Formation4-4-2CoachCarlo Ancelotti
Starters11
  1. 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
  2. 13 Danilo Defender
  3. 4 Marquinhos Defender
  4. 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
  5. 16 Douglas Santos Defender
  6. 26 Rayan Midfielder
  7. 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
  8. 5 Casemiro Midfielder
  9. 22 Gabriel Martinelli Midfielder
  10. 9 Matheus Cunha Forward
  11. 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward
Substitutes14
  • 12 Weverton
  • 23 Ederson
  • 6 Alex Sandro
  • 14 Bremer
  • 15 Léo Pereira
  • 24 Roger Ibañez
  • 2 Éderson
  • 17 Fabinho
  • 18 Danilo Santos
  • 11 Raphinha
  • 21 Luiz Henrique
  • 10 Neymar
  • 19 Endrick
  • 25 Igor Thiago
Norway
Formation4-3-3CoachStale Solbakken
Starters11
  1. 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper
  2. 26 Julian Ryerson Defender
  3. 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender
  4. 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender
  5. 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender
  6. 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder
  7. 8 Sander Berge Midfielder
  8. 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder
  9. 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward
  10. 9 Erling Haaland Forward
  11. 20 Antonio Nusa Forward
Substitutes14
  • 12 Sander Tangvik
  • 13 Egil Selvik
  • 4 Leo Østigård
  • 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan
  • 24 Sondre Langås
  • 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
  • 2 Morten Thorsby
  • 14 Fredrik Aursnes
  • 18 Kristian Thorstvedt
  • 19 Thelo Aasgaard
  • 21 Andreas Schjelderup
  • 22 Oscar Bobb
  • 23 Jens Petter Hauge
  • 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen
Brazil
First half 17' MetLife Stadium
Norway
05/07/2026 21:00 Round of 16
Fil du match
  1. 3'ButNorvège, 3e
Round of 16 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 16
Canada
Finished NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
First half 17' MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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FIL D'ACTU
20:39 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway starting lineups
20:02 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil in a 4-4-2 against Norway with Haaland leading the attack
20:39 World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway starting lineups