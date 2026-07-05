World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway starting lineups

Brazil and Norway have announced their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at MetLife Stadium on July 5, 2026.

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Norway will be played on July 5, 2026 at 21:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium. The game pits a Brazil side managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who will set up in a 4-4-2, against Stale Solbakken’s Norway team, which has opted for a 4-3-3 system.

Both teams have announced their official lineups, highlighting notable strategic choices. Brazil are relying on a midfield combining Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Rayan and Gabriel Martinelli, while Norway line up Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg as a midfield trio.

In attack, Brazil’s offensive power rests notably on Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, supported by Casemiro and Martinelli, key players in the 4-4-2 devised by Ancelotti. Norway, with Erling Haaland leading the line, joined by Alexander Sørloth on the right wing and Antonio Nusa on the left, favor a forward-looking 4-3-3.

This contest will also be a tactical duel between two experienced coaches, Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil and Stale Solbakken for Norway, each trying to impose his style in this knockout stage.

How Brazil line up

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti fields a classic 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal. The defense consists of Danilo and Douglas Santos on the flanks, with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães in central defense. The four-man midfield brings together Rayan, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli, the latter occupying a more attacking right-midfield role.

In attack, Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha form the front pair. The choice reflects a desire for balance between defensive solidity and attacking thrust. The absence of Raphinha, injured in a hamstring muscle, reduces the attacking options, as does the absence of Lucas Paquetá with the same type of injury.

Brazil’s bench features varied profiles such as Neymar, Raphinha and Fabinho, giving Ancelotti options to adjust his team according to the match scenario.

How Norway line up

Norway opt for a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal. The defense is made up of Julian Ryerson and David Møller Wolfe on the flanks, with Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem in central defense. The midfield is handled by Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, providing both creativity and stability.

The attack is led by star Erling Haaland, accompanied on the wings by Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa. This attacking trio represents Norway’s main threat, with a strong capacity for pressing and quick attacks.

Coach Stale Solbakken has substitutes such as Jens Petter Hauge and Jørgen Strand Larsen on the bench, ready to bring their dynamism depending on how the match develops.

The starting lineups

Brazil Formation 4-4-2 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 26 Rayan Midfielder 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 22 Gabriel Martinelli Midfielder 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

2 Éderson

17 Fabinho

18 Danilo Santos

11 Raphinha

21 Luiz Henrique

10 Neymar

19 Endrick

25 Igor Thiago Norway Formation 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 14 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

2 Morten Thorsby

14 Fredrik Aursnes

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

19 Thelo Aasgaard

21 Andreas Schjelderup

22 Oscar Bobb

23 Jens Petter Hauge

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

Brazil First half 17' 0-0 MetLife Stadium Norway Norway Fil du match 3' ⚽ But