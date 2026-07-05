World Cup 2026: Mexico in 4-3-3 against England and their 4-2-3-1 at Estadio Banorte

Mexico face England in a World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match at Estadio Banorte, with Javier Aguirre's 4-3-3 up against Thomas Tuchel's 4-2-3-1.

Mexico and England meet on July 6, 2026 at 01:00 GMT+1 at Estadio Banorte for a World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match. The clash will pit two tactically contrasting sides against each other, with several key figures from their national teams in the lineups.

Mexico, coached by Javier Aguirre, will play in a 4-3-3 system. The head coach is relying on a classic defensive line led by César Montes and Jesús Gallardo, while the attacking play rests on the trio of Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado.

England, under Thomas Tuchel, will adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation with Harry Kane as the lone striker. The midfield combines Declan Rice’s power and Jude Bellingham’s creativity, supported by Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

This round-of-16 tie will be played in a high-intensity stadium where each tactical setup could prove decisive in the pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals.

Reading Mexico’s XI

Mexico are banking on a 4-3-3 with Raúl Rangel in goal. The defence is set up with Jorge Sánchez and Johan Vásquez on the flanks, and a central pairing made up of César Montes and Jesús Gallardo. In midfield, Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira and Luis Romo will provide balance between attacking and defensive phases. In attack, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones will form the forward trio tasked with finding a breakthrough against England’s solid defence.

Head coach Javier Aguirre is favouring a dynamic style based on width and pace, relying in particular on the sharpness of Sánchez and Gallardo to support the attacks. Raúl Jiménez’s experience is also expected to weigh on the opposing defence, while the midfield will have a crucial role in winning the ball back and launching moves.

Reading England’s XI

England will play in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The back line will include Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence. The double pivot will be handled by Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in front of the defence. The attacking trio is made up of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings, with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind the lone striker, Harry Kane.

Thomas Tuchel has named a formation geared toward midfield control and creativity. Declan Rice anchors the ball-winning work, while Bellingham will try to create opportunities in the danger area. The presence of players such as Saka and Gordon will allow England to attack down the wings, but all attention will be on the finishing, where Harry Kane will play a pivotal role.

Starting lineups

Mexico System 4-3-3 Head coach Javier Aguirre Starters 11 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender 3 César Montes Defender 5 Johan Vásquez Defender 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder 6 Erik Lira Midfielder 7 Luis Romo Midfielder 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward 16 Julián Quiñones Forward Substitutes 15 12 Carlos Acevedo

13 Guillermo Ochoa

15 Israel Reyes

20 Mateo Chávez

4 Edson Álvarez

8 Álvaro Fidalgo

17 Orbelín Pineda

18 Obed Vargas

24 Luis Chávez

26 Brian Gutiérrez

10 Alexis Vega

21 César Huerta

11 Santiago Giménez

14 Armando González

22 Guillermo Martínez England System 4-2-3-1 Head coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 26 Jarell Quansah Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 7 Bukayo Saka Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

5 John Stones

12 Trevoh Chalobah

15 Dan Burn

24 Reece James

25 Djed Spence

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

21 Eberechi Eze

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins

20 Noni Madueke

22 Ivan Toney

Mexico Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Banorte England England Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.