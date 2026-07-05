World Cup 2026: Mexico in 4-3-3 against England and their 4-2-3-1 at Estadio Banorte

Mexico face England in a World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match at Estadio Banorte, with Javier Aguirre's 4-3-3 up against Thomas Tuchel's 4-2-3-1.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Mexique VS Angleterre, le 06/07/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Banorte
Illustration du match Mexique VS Angleterre, le 06/07/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Banorte
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SUMMARY

Mexico and England meet on July 6, 2026 at 01:00 GMT+1 at Estadio Banorte for a World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match. The clash will pit two tactically contrasting sides against each other, with several key figures from their national teams in the lineups.

Mexico, coached by Javier Aguirre, will play in a 4-3-3 system. The head coach is relying on a classic defensive line led by César Montes and Jesús Gallardo, while the attacking play rests on the trio of Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado.

England, under Thomas Tuchel, will adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation with Harry Kane as the lone striker. The midfield combines Declan Rice’s power and Jude Bellingham’s creativity, supported by Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

This round-of-16 tie will be played in a high-intensity stadium where each tactical setup could prove decisive in the pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals.

Reading Mexico’s XI

Mexico are banking on a 4-3-3 with Raúl Rangel in goal. The defence is set up with Jorge Sánchez and Johan Vásquez on the flanks, and a central pairing made up of César Montes and Jesús Gallardo. In midfield, Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira and Luis Romo will provide balance between attacking and defensive phases. In attack, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones will form the forward trio tasked with finding a breakthrough against England’s solid defence.

Head coach Javier Aguirre is favouring a dynamic style based on width and pace, relying in particular on the sharpness of Sánchez and Gallardo to support the attacks. Raúl Jiménez’s experience is also expected to weigh on the opposing defence, while the midfield will have a crucial role in winning the ball back and launching moves.

Reading England’s XI

England will play in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The back line will include Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence. The double pivot will be handled by Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in front of the defence. The attacking trio is made up of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the wings, with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind the lone striker, Harry Kane.

Thomas Tuchel has named a formation geared toward midfield control and creativity. Declan Rice anchors the ball-winning work, while Bellingham will try to create opportunities in the danger area. The presence of players such as Saka and Gordon will allow England to attack down the wings, but all attention will be on the finishing, where Harry Kane will play a pivotal role.

Starting lineups

Mexico
System4-3-3Head coachJavier Aguirre
Starters11
  1. 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender
  3. 3 César Montes Defender
  4. 5 Johan Vásquez Defender
  5. 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender
  6. 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder
  7. 6 Erik Lira Midfielder
  8. 7 Luis Romo Midfielder
  9. 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward
  10. 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward
  11. 16 Julián Quiñones Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Carlos Acevedo
  • 13 Guillermo Ochoa
  • 15 Israel Reyes
  • 20 Mateo Chávez
  • 4 Edson Álvarez
  • 8 Álvaro Fidalgo
  • 17 Orbelín Pineda
  • 18 Obed Vargas
  • 24 Luis Chávez
  • 26 Brian Gutiérrez
  • 10 Alexis Vega
  • 21 César Huerta
  • 11 Santiago Giménez
  • 14 Armando González
  • 22 Guillermo Martínez
England
System4-2-3-1Head coachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
  1. 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper
  2. 26 Jarell Quansah Defender
  3. 2 Ezri Konsa Defender
  4. 6 Marc Guéhi Defender
  5. 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender
  6. 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder
  7. 4 Declan Rice Midfielder
  8. 7 Bukayo Saka Midfielder
  9. 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder
  10. 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder
  11. 9 Harry Kane Forward
Substitutes15
  • 13 Dean Henderson
  • 23 James Trafford
  • 5 John Stones
  • 12 Trevoh Chalobah
  • 15 Dan Burn
  • 24 Reece James
  • 25 Djed Spence
  • 14 Jordan Henderson
  • 16 Kobbie Mainoo
  • 17 Morgan Rogers
  • 21 Eberechi Eze
  • 11 Marcus Rashford
  • 19 Ollie Watkins
  • 20 Noni Madueke
  • 22 Ivan Toney
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
06/07/2026 01:00 Round of 16
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Round of 16 schedule
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Round of 16
Canada
Finished NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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FIL D'ACTU
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Mexico in 4-3-3 against England and their 4-2-3-1 at Estadio Banorte
00:01 Football : World Cup 2026: Mexico and England meet in high-stakes round-of-16 clash
00:33 World Cup 2026: Mexico in 4-3-3 against England and their 4-2-3-1 at Estadio Banorte