Diplomacy: Benin and Angola open a new chapter of their bilateral cooperation in Cotonou

The diplomatic relations between Benin and Angola are taking a new turn. The two countries held their very first session of bilateral diplomatic and political consultations on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Cotonou.

This high-level meeting was co-chaired by the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Corinne Amori Brunet, and her Angolan counterpart, the Minister of External Relations, Tété Antonio, in the presence of the Beninese Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

On this occasion, the foreign ministers recalled the historical ties of solidarity that unite the two nations, expressing a common desire to open a new era “by placing action, results, and mutual interests at the heart of their cooperation.”

According to the joint statement from the discussions, the foreign ministers conducted a thorough review of bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional, African, and international issues of common interest. The two delegations took this opportunity to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Strategic sectors highlighted

To give a concrete boost to this partnership, several priority sectors were identified by both parties. Benin and Angola have thus agreed to deepen their exchanges in key areas:

Air connectivity to bring the two capitals closer together.

Trade and the promotion of mutual investments.

Agriculture, culture, and the development of memorial tourism.

Furthermore, the two governments committed to strengthening, on a reciprocal basis, the language skills of their staff and senior officials, as well as the training of their respective diplomats.

Towards an imminent air agreement

The highlight of this first session of consultations, recorded in the administrative archives, was marked by the exchange of the final text of the Agreement on air services between the two countries.

The formal signing of this legal document will take place as soon as possible, according to regulatory procedures that will be established through diplomatic channels. This strategic agreement aims to establish direct connectivity between Benin and Angola, actively stimulate economic and trade flows, and facilitate the mobility of goods and people.

Following the success of this Cotonou stage, the two delegations have scheduled their next session in Luanda in 2027.