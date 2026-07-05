World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway level at halftime (0-0)

Brazil and Norway are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at MetLife Stadium after an early Norwegian goal was ruled out.
At halftime at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the score remains goalless between Brazil and Norway in this 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match, 0-0, despite Norway scoring as early as the 3rd minute, with the goal ultimately ruled out.
The first half confirmed an evenly balanced contest, with possession heavily in favor of the Norwegian visitors (70%) but without any clear attacking success. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, set up in a 4-4-2, tried to respond but were limited to just one shot on target.
Brazil’s attacking spark has come through Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior up front, but their chances could not find the back of the net. Norway, under head coach Stale Solbakken and playing in a 4-3-3, controlled the ball through Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge, without managing to turn their dominance of possession into shots on target.
The Brazilian defense, led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, managed to contain the Norwegian attack, particularly Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth. No cards were handed out during the half.
The two teams are preparing to enter the second half in the same balance, where Brazil’s ability to make the most of their rare forays forward could make the difference against a solid and organized Norway side.
Brazil
Second half 57'
0-0
MetLife Stadium Norway
05/07/2026 21:00
·
Round of 16
Fil du match
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Brazil 2 / Norway 2 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Norway 5 Possession : Brazil 34% / Norway 66% Corners : Brazil 1 / Norway 3 Fautes : Brazil 5 / Norway 3 Passes : Brazil 206 / Norway 411 Precision des passes : Brazil 85% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.13 / Norway 0.46
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola France, 19e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 58e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) France, 61e 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe France, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 71e 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone France, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) France, 84e 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise France, 90+7e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26
Key players
Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7 Jules Koundé (France) : note 7 William Saliba (France) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished
0-1
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
26
Rayan
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Midfielder
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo Santos
11
Raphinha
21
Luiz Henrique
10
Neymar
19
Endrick
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
14
Fredrik Aursnes
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 2 / Norway 2 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Norway 5 Possession : Brazil 34% / Norway 66% Corners : Brazil 1 / Norway 3 Fautes : Brazil 5 / Norway 3 Passes : Brazil 206 / Norway 411 Precision des passes : Brazil 85% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.13 / Norway 0.46
Key players
Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.9, 2 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.5, 2 arret(s) Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 7.3 Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 7.2 Douglas Santos (Brazil) : note 7 David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7 Sander Berge (Norway) : note 7 Rayan (Brazil) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Second half 57'
0-0
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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