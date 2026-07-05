World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway level at halftime (0-0)

Brazil and Norway are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at MetLife Stadium after an early Norwegian goal was ruled out.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Brésil VS Norvège, le 05/07/2026 21:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match Brésil VS Norvège, le 05/07/2026 21:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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At halftime at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the score remains goalless between Brazil and Norway in this 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match, 0-0, despite Norway scoring as early as the 3rd minute, with the goal ultimately ruled out.

The first half confirmed an evenly balanced contest, with possession heavily in favor of the Norwegian visitors (70%) but without any clear attacking success. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, set up in a 4-4-2, tried to respond but were limited to just one shot on target.

Brazil’s attacking spark has come through Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior up front, but their chances could not find the back of the net. Norway, under head coach Stale Solbakken and playing in a 4-3-3, controlled the ball through Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge, without managing to turn their dominance of possession into shots on target.

The Brazilian defense, led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, managed to contain the Norwegian attack, particularly Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth. No cards were handed out during the half.

The two teams are preparing to enter the second half in the same balance, where Brazil’s ability to make the most of their rare forays forward could make the difference against a solid and organized Norway side.

Brazil
Second half 57' MetLife Stadium
Norway
05/07/2026 21:00 Round of 16
Fil du match
  1. 46'Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 46e
  2. 46'Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 46e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Brazil 2 / Norway 2
  • Tirs : Brazil 8 / Norway 5
  • Possession : Brazil 34% / Norway 66%
  • Corners : Brazil 1 / Norway 3
  • Fautes : Brazil 5 / Norway 3
  • Passes : Brazil 206 / Norway 411
  • Precision des passes : Brazil 85% / Norway 91%
  • xG : Brazil 1.13 / Norway 0.46
Round of 16 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 16
Canada
Finished NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Second half 57' MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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21:53 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil and Norway level at halftime (0-0)
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