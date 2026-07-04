World Cup 2026: France beat Paraguay 1-0 to reach quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappé’s 70th-minute goal gave France a 1-0 win over Paraguay at Lincoln Financial Field and sent Les Bleus into the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

France defeated Paraguay 1-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, thanks to a decisive goal from Kylian Mbappé in the 70th minute. The regulation-time win sends Les Bleus into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Against a Paraguay team set up in a defensively minded 5-4-1, the French, lined up in a 4-2-3-1, controlled possession throughout the match, with 78% of the ball, despite limited attacking output (10 shots, only one on target). The score was goalless at the break, in keeping with a fairly balanced first half marked by a single yellow card shown to Bradley Barcola (19th).

The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé in the 70th minute, sealing the outcome. Paraguay, led by coach Gustavo Alfaro and defending in a 5-4-1, were unable to break through the French defence. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who made several saves, was called into action, but his team never truly troubled Mike Maignan. France, however, picked up several yellow cards, notably to Manu Koné (81st) and Michael Olise late in the match (90+7th), as well as the earlier booking for Barcola.

Didier Deschamps opted for a solid midfield with Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot, supported by an attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. The pressing and technique of the French side caused problems for Paraguay’s defence, particularly through the interventions of Dayot Upamecano and Jules Koundé, who were well positioned in central defence. In attack, Mbappé made the difference to give France this narrow but sufficient victory.

Organized defence and lone forward for Paraguay

Paraguay, lined up in a 5-4-1 by Gustavo Alfaro, looked to contain France’s attacks by relying on a solid defence. The back line of Gustavo Gómez, Juan Cáceres and Omar Alderete held firm, while the midfield, driven in particular by Miguel Almirón and Andrés Cubas, tried to build play cleanly. Julio Enciso remained the sole attacking outlet. Despite a very defensive approach and a low share of possession (22%), Paraguay showed good tactical organization but lacked attacking solutions, rarely unsettling the French.

France in control and composed in closing stages

Didier Deschamps chose a 4-2-3-1 with Mike Maignan in goal, protected by a back four made up of Lucas Digne on the left flank, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano in central defence, and Jules Koundé on the right. In midfield, the ball-winning double pivot of Adrien Rabiot and Manu Koné allowed Les Bleus to keep the ball and move play forward through Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind lone striker Kylian Mbappé. This setup enabled France to dictate the tempo, rack up corners (10) and shots (notably off target), before finding the breakthrough through Mbappé. The substitutions introduced late in the match were aimed at managing an established lead without taking unnecessary risks.

Paraguay Finished 0-1 Lincoln Financial Field France France Fil du match 19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1

: Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10

: Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78%

: Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10

: Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7

: Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1

: Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427

: Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91%

: Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26 Joueurs clés Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3

(Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3

(France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2

(Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7