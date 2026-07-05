World Cup 2026: Brazil in a 4-4-2 against Norway with Haaland leading the attack

Brazil face unbeaten Norway and Erling Haaland at MetLife Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for a 4-4-2 setup.
On July 5, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium in New York, Brazil and Norway meet in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This knockout match pits two sides with contrasting styles and momentum against each other, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Brazil, led by new head coach Carlo Ancelotti, line up in a classic 4-4-2 as they look to reassert their dominance after a qualifying campaign marked by inconsistent results. Ståle Solbakken’s Norwegians, for their part, remain unbeaten and impressed in European qualifying by winning eight matches in a row, driven in particular by the effectiveness of their attacking duo Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.
Both teams are preparing for this showdown with no major confirmed absences, while Brazil are aiming to establish a fluid attacking game. Ancelotti’s tactical choice focuses on the wings with Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Martinelli, while Norway adopt a classic 4-3-3 built around a strong midfield and a quick attack featuring Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa.
The stakes are high, as the winner will continue their run in the competition while the loser will go home. MetLife Stadium is expecting a hard-fought match between two technically strong teams who are tactically well equipped by their respective coaches.
Focus on Brazil
Carlo Ancelotti sets Brazil up in a structured 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal. The central defensive partnership consists of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, protected on the flanks by Danilo and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Casemiro provides the defensive balance while Bruno Guimarães brings his distribution ability. Rayan and Gabriel Martinelli occupy the wide midfield roles, adding width and linking defence with attack.
Up front, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior are tasked with leading the attacks. This system aims to combine defensive solidity with speed in transition. Neymar, although available, starts on the bench, as Ancelotti has chosen to prioritise the collective and the physical freshness of the starters.
Focus on Norway
Ståle Solbakken lines up in a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal. The defence brings together Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe, forming a compact and organised line. The midfield is made up of Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, combining creativity, ball-winning and build-up play.
In attack, the trident of Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa is charged with putting pressure on the Brazilian defence. Haaland remains the attacking reference point with his 16 goals in qualifying, supported by Ødegaard’s leadership in organising play. This formation allows Norway to exploit the speed and power of their attack while maintaining good defensive balance.
Brazil
First half 20'
0-0
MetLife Stadium Norway
05/07/2026 21:00
·
Round of 16
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola France, 19e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 58e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) France, 61e 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe France, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 71e 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone France, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) France, 84e 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise France, 90+7e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26
Key players
Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7 Jules Koundé (France) : note 7 William Saliba (France) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished
0-1
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
3' ⚽ But Norvège, 3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
26
Rayan
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Midfielder
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo Santos
11
Raphinha
21
Luiz Henrique
10
Neymar
19
Endrick
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
14
Fredrik Aursnes
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 1 / Norway 0 Tirs : Brazil 1 / Norway 0 Possession : Brazil 30% / Norway 70% Corners : Brazil 0 / Norway 1 Fautes : Brazil 0 / Norway 1 Passes : Brazil 34 / Norway 77 Precision des passes : Brazil 76% / Norway 92% xG : Brazil 0.79 / Norway 0.00
Key players
Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 7.2 Douglas Santos (Brazil) : note 6.7 Julian Ryerson (Norway) : note 6.7 Rayan (Brazil) : note 6.6 Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 6.6 Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 6.6 David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 6.5 Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 6.5
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
First half 20'
0-0
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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