World Cup 2026: Brazil in a 4-4-2 against Norway with Haaland leading the attack

Brazil face unbeaten Norway and Erling Haaland at MetLife Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for a 4-4-2 setup.

On July 5, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium in New York, Brazil and Norway meet in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This knockout match pits two sides with contrasting styles and momentum against each other, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Brazil, led by new head coach Carlo Ancelotti, line up in a classic 4-4-2 as they look to reassert their dominance after a qualifying campaign marked by inconsistent results. Ståle Solbakken’s Norwegians, for their part, remain unbeaten and impressed in European qualifying by winning eight matches in a row, driven in particular by the effectiveness of their attacking duo Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

Both teams are preparing for this showdown with no major confirmed absences, while Brazil are aiming to establish a fluid attacking game. Ancelotti’s tactical choice focuses on the wings with Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Martinelli, while Norway adopt a classic 4-3-3 built around a strong midfield and a quick attack featuring Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa.

The stakes are high, as the winner will continue their run in the competition while the loser will go home. MetLife Stadium is expecting a hard-fought match between two technically strong teams who are tactically well equipped by their respective coaches.

Focus on Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti sets Brazil up in a structured 4-4-2 with Alisson in goal. The central defensive partnership consists of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, protected on the flanks by Danilo and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Casemiro provides the defensive balance while Bruno Guimarães brings his distribution ability. Rayan and Gabriel Martinelli occupy the wide midfield roles, adding width and linking defence with attack.

Up front, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior are tasked with leading the attacks. This system aims to combine defensive solidity with speed in transition. Neymar, although available, starts on the bench, as Ancelotti has chosen to prioritise the collective and the physical freshness of the starters.

Focus on Norway

Ståle Solbakken lines up in a 4-3-3 with Ørjan Nyland in goal. The defence brings together Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe, forming a compact and organised line. The midfield is made up of Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, combining creativity, ball-winning and build-up play.

In attack, the trident of Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa is charged with putting pressure on the Brazilian defence. Haaland remains the attacking reference point with his 16 goals in qualifying, supported by Ødegaard’s leadership in organising play. This formation allows Norway to exploit the speed and power of their attack while maintaining good defensive balance.

Brazil First half 20' 0-0 MetLife Stadium Norway Norway

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