World Cup 2026: Paraguay face France in last 16 at Lincoln Financial Field

Paraguay face France on July 4, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in a World Cup round-of-16 clash for a place in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay and France meet on July 4, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. GMT+1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This knockout match is decisive in the race to reach the quarter-finals, a crucial stage in the quest for the world title.

Paraguay return to the global stage after more than 15 years away, driven by an ambitious generation ready to challenge football’s major nations. France, finalists at the last World Cup in 2022, come into this clash with the clear aim of winning a third world title under Didier Deschamps.

Paraguay secured their place by finishing sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying with 28 points, level with Brazil. France, for their part, dominated their European qualifying group, finishing top thanks to solid and consistent performances.

Coached by Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay are banking on technical, attacking football, backed by strong physical intensity. Among their key players is Julio Enciso, nicknamed “la Joya”, who was directly involved in five goals in the last seven qualifying matches. France rely on a dynamic team combining possession and quick transitions, led by their captain and goalscorer Kylian Mbappé.

No major absences have been reported on either side, pointing to a balanced contest. The sporting stakes are high — continuing the journey at this World Cup against an experienced French side.

Focus on Paraguay

Paraguay return to the global stage with a new generation led by ambitious head coach Gustavo Alfaro. The team rely on a playing system that favours technique and attack, while retaining significant physical discipline. Julio Enciso embodies that dynamic, serving as an essential part of the attacking setup and having been involved in five goals during qualifying.

Alfaro is banking on a balanced collective in which a robust defence supports well-constructed attacking phases. The team’s long absence from the World Cup adds extra motivation for a group eager to make a strong impression against title contenders.

Focus on France

Under Didier Deschamps, France field a team blending experience and young talent, with a style of play based on quick transitions and strong collective control. Kylian Mbappé occupies a central role as captain and main attacking asset. The team dominated their qualifying campaign, relying on solid tactical organisation and great fluidity on the pitch.

Deschamps is leading Les Bleus toward a third world triumph, backed by established players who have proved themselves on the international stage. The combination of possession and speed of execution should allow France to dictate the tempo and manage key moments.

Paraguay Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field France France

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