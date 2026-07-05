World Cup 2026: Mexico and England meet in high-stakes round-of-16 clash

Mexico face England at the Azteca Stadium on July 6, 2026, in a high-stakes World Cup round-of-16 match for a place in the quarter-finals.
Mexico host England on July 6, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This crucial match pits two teams that have successfully reached this stage of the competition against each other, with both aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.
Mexico, led by Javier Aguirre, have enjoyed a flawless group-stage campaign with three wins without conceding a single goal, before beating Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32. That victory ended a run of repeated eliminations in the knockout stages.
England, for their part, under Thomas Tuchel, dominated their group by finishing top with two wins and a draw. In the round of 32, the Three Lions eliminated the Democratic Republic of the Congo, thanks in particular to a brace from their captain Harry Kane, a genuine focal point in attack.
This duel offers a clash between Mexico’s passionate attacking game, backed by a fervent crowd at the Azteca Stadium, and England’s style based on possession and quick execution, an approach that will have to adapt to Mexico City’s altitude conditions.
The stakes are clear – both teams are seeking qualification for the quarter-finals and continuing their dream of going all the way in this World Cup being played on North American soil.
Focus on Mexico
Head coach Javier Aguirre sets his team up in a 4-3-3 with goalkeeper Raúl Rangel. The defence is made up of Jorge Sánchez and Jesús Gallardo on the flanks, flanking César Montes and Johan Vásquez in central defence. The dynamic midfield brings together Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira and Luis Romo, offering a balance between ball-winning and creativity.
In attack, the team relies on Roberto Alvarado on the right wing, Julián Quiñones on the left and Raúl Jiménez through the middle. Quiñones proved decisive in the round of 32, scoring a goal and providing an assist, underlining his importance in Mexico’s attacking setup.
By handing the reins to a 4-3-3 system, Aguirre is banking on varied attacking movement to exploit the mobility of his wingers while ensuring a solid base in midfield.
Focus on England
Thomas Tuchel opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence consists of Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly, a young and committed quartet. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson form the defensive double pivot in midfield.
Ahead of them, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon provide creativity and pace, supporting centre-forward Harry Kane, who is in excellent form with five goals in four matches at this tournament.
This setup prioritises control of the ball and quick transitions, supported by Kane’s experience and the midfield’s versatility. England will also have to manage the challenges linked to the altitude of the Azteca Stadium, according to reminders from their staff.
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
06/07/2026 01:00
·
Round of 16
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola France, 19e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 58e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) France, 61e 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe France, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 71e 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone France, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) France, 84e 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise France, 90+7e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26
Key players
Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7 Jules Koundé (France) : note 7 William Saliba (France) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished
0-1
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes) Norvège, 63e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Martinelli (remplace Neymar) Brésil, 67e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 67e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 79e 79' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 79e 90' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 90e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 90+5e 90+6' Carton jaune - Neymar Brésil, 90+6e 90+10' ⚽ But - Neymar Brésil, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
26
Rayan
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Midfielder
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
19
Endrick
18
Danilo Santos
10
Neymar
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
11
Raphinha
21
Luiz Henrique
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 14
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
14
Fredrik Aursnes
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5 Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9 Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67% Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5 Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4 Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658 Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s) Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 7.3 Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7.3 Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished
1-2
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Raúl Rangel
Goalkeeper
2
Jorge Sánchez
Defender
3
César Montes
Defender
5
Johan Vásquez
Defender
23
Jesús Gallardo
Defender
19
Gilberto Mora
Midfielder
6
Erik Lira
Midfielder
7
Luis Romo
Midfielder
25
Roberto Alvarado
Forward
9
Raúl Jiménez
Forward
16
Julián Quiñones
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Carlos Acevedo
13
Guillermo Ochoa
15
Israel Reyes
20
Mateo Chávez
4
Edson Álvarez
8
Álvaro Fidalgo
17
Orbelín Pineda
18
Obed Vargas
24
Luis Chávez
26
Brian Gutiérrez
10
Alexis Vega
21
César Huerta
11
Santiago Giménez
14
Armando González
22
Guillermo Martínez
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
26
Jarell Quansah
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
7
Bukayo Saka
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
5
John Stones
12
Trevoh Chalobah
15
Dan Burn
24
Reece James
25
Djed Spence
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
21
Eberechi Eze
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
20
Noni Madueke
22
Ivan Toney
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Upcoming
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Upcoming
20:00
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Upcoming
01:00
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
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