World Cup 2026: Mexico and England meet in high-stakes round-of-16 clash

Mexico face England at the Azteca Stadium on July 6, 2026, in a high-stakes World Cup round-of-16 match for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mexico host England on July 6, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This crucial match pits two teams that have successfully reached this stage of the competition against each other, with both aiming for a place in the quarter-finals.

Mexico, led by Javier Aguirre, have enjoyed a flawless group-stage campaign with three wins without conceding a single goal, before beating Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32. That victory ended a run of repeated eliminations in the knockout stages.

England, for their part, under Thomas Tuchel, dominated their group by finishing top with two wins and a draw. In the round of 32, the Three Lions eliminated the Democratic Republic of the Congo, thanks in particular to a brace from their captain Harry Kane, a genuine focal point in attack.

This duel offers a clash between Mexico’s passionate attacking game, backed by a fervent crowd at the Azteca Stadium, and England’s style based on possession and quick execution, an approach that will have to adapt to Mexico City’s altitude conditions.

The stakes are clear – both teams are seeking qualification for the quarter-finals and continuing their dream of going all the way in this World Cup being played on North American soil.

Focus on Mexico

Head coach Javier Aguirre sets his team up in a 4-3-3 with goalkeeper Raúl Rangel. The defence is made up of Jorge Sánchez and Jesús Gallardo on the flanks, flanking César Montes and Johan Vásquez in central defence. The dynamic midfield brings together Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira and Luis Romo, offering a balance between ball-winning and creativity.

In attack, the team relies on Roberto Alvarado on the right wing, Julián Quiñones on the left and Raúl Jiménez through the middle. Quiñones proved decisive in the round of 32, scoring a goal and providing an assist, underlining his importance in Mexico’s attacking setup.

By handing the reins to a 4-3-3 system, Aguirre is banking on varied attacking movement to exploit the mobility of his wingers while ensuring a solid base in midfield.

Focus on England

Thomas Tuchel opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence consists of Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly, a young and committed quartet. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson form the defensive double pivot in midfield.

Ahead of them, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon provide creativity and pace, supporting centre-forward Harry Kane, who is in excellent form with five goals in four matches at this tournament.

This setup prioritises control of the ball and quick transitions, supported by Kane’s experience and the midfield’s versatility. England will also have to manage the challenges linked to the altitude of the Azteca Stadium, according to reminders from their staff.

Mexico Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Banorte England England

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