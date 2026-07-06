World Cup 2026: Neymar announces his international retirement after Brazil’s elimination.

Neymar’s adventure with the Brazilian national team came to an end on Sunday night after the Seleção was eliminated by Norway (2-1) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Very emotional, the 34-year-old forward announced his international retirement, closing a chapter of sixteen years in the auriverde jersey.

Neymar officially ended his international career after Brazil’s elimination in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Defeated 2-1 by Norway, the Seleção exits the tournament prematurely, marking the end of an era for its iconic number 10. The Brazilian forward made his debut in the auriverde jersey in 2010 against the United States, also at MetLife Stadium in New York. Sixteen years later, it was in that same venue that he played his last match with the national team.

Scoring the only Brazilian goal from a penalty in stoppage time, Neymar could not prevent the elimination of the five-time world champions. Very emotional at the final whistle, the 34-year-old player confirmed his decision to retire from international football. “I tried. I tried. It all started here at MetLife Stadium, and it all ended here. It’s over now,” Neymar told Fabrizio Romano.

With this prestigious victory, Norway continues its journey in the World Cup and will face England in the quarter-finals, while Brazil turns a major page in its history with the farewell of one of the greatest players of his generation.