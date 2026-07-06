England: without playing a single minute, Jordan Henderson gets seriously injured while celebrating qualification.

Qualified after a spectacular match against Mexico (3-2), England nonetheless experienced a bitter end to the evening. Jordan Henderson seriously injured his wrist during the celebrations and could miss the rest of the competition.

England’s qualification for the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup was achieved with difficulty. Victorious over Mexico in a match full of twists and turns (3-2), the Three Lions then saw one of their key players leave the field due to injury. Jordan Henderson suffered an injury under rather unusual circumstances. While celebrating with his teammates, the 36-year-old midfielder attempted to climb over an advertising board before falling heavily on his wrist. Immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff, he remained on the ground for several minutes before being taken to a hospital.

In a press conference, coach Thomas Tuchel did not hide his concern about his player’s health. “It’s not good. Jordan has injured his wrist. He has gone to the hospital; it’s quite a serious injury,” explained the German coach. The former Chelsea FC manager was cautious about the next steps, not ruling out the possibility of surgery. “I don’t know if he will need surgery,” he added. This injury could deprive England of one of its leaders before their quarter-final against Norway— a heavy blow for Thomas Tuchel, who may have to rethink his plans as a decisive match for the World Cup title approaches.