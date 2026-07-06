Spain – Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, the number 1 danger identified by La Roja

On the eve of the clash against Portugal, the Spanish players have issued multiple warnings about Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his age, the Portuguese striker is still seen as a constant threat in the box, where his ability to change a game continues to impress the Roja dressing room.

As the confrontation between Portugal and Spain approaches, Cristiano Ronaldo is the center of attention. At 39 years old, the Portuguese striker continues to inspire both respect and caution within the Roja dressing room, where several key players have not hidden the scale of the upcoming challenge. Starting goalkeeper for the Spanish team, Unai Simón provided a clear assessment of the evolution of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, while highlighting his still formidable instincts in the danger zone.

“The Cristiano we see in this World Cup is not the same as he was 6 or 7 years ago, when he was at his prime,” he acknowledged.

“But we must make sure to keep him as far away from the box as possible. In the box, he is self-sufficient to score, create, and make runs. It only takes one action for him to make a difference.”

The players in the field share the same sentiment. Gavi emphasized the historical status of the Portuguese player while downplaying external criticisms against him. “Those who criticize Cristiano are not in the dressing room. In his team, he is respected as one of the greatest in history,” explained the Barça midfielder. “He can make the difference at any moment.” For his part, Mikel Oyarzabal insisted on the need not to focus solely on the Portuguese star, without minimizing his impact. “I’m not going to focus solely on him, but everyone knows the danger he represents,” he stated. A clear message to the Spanish defense, where Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte will need to stay vigilant against a striker whose effectiveness in crucial matches is well established.