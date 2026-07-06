Benin: The official timeline for the deliberations and results of the 2026 Baccalaureate

After the announcement of the BEPC results on Friday, July 3rd, all eyes are now on the Office of the Baccalaureate, which has made public the official schedule for the single session of the 2026 BAC.

This leads to the publication of the results for the single session in June 2026.

According to the schedule released by the Office of the Baccalaureate, the operations leading to the announcement of the results are as follows:

​ From Monday, June 29 to Saturday, July 4, 2026 : Conduct of the correction work in the various designated centers.

: Conduct of the correction work in the various designated centers. ​ Wednesday, July 8, 2026 : First national deliberation and announcement of eligibility results.

: First national deliberation and announcement of eligibility results. ​ After eligibility : Conduct of optional tests, evaluations in Physical Education and Sports (EPS), as well as oral exams for the relevant series.

: Conduct of optional tests, evaluations in Physical Education and Sports (EPS), as well as oral exams for the relevant series. ​ Mid-July 2026 : Third and final deliberation for the publication of the final exam results.

: Third and final deliberation for the publication of the final exam results. ​On July 20 and 21, 2026: Availability and collection of transcripts.

How to check results online?

Just like with the BEPC, the official results of the 2026 Baccalaureate will be available directly online. To check their status, candidates and their parents will need to use the official platform eRésultats by following a simple procedure: