World Cup 2026: FIFA’s decision on Folarin Balogun is controversial

The FIFA decision to make Folarin Balogun available despite an initial red card continues to spark intense controversy at the 2026 World Cup. Norwegian coach Ståle Solbakken has harshly criticized a choice he deems “incomprehensible” on the eve of the round of 16 match against Belgium.

The FIFA decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension remains contentious. Norway’s coach, Ståle Solbakken, has strongly condemned this reversal regarding the American striker, who was initially sent off during the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Penalized with a red card and normally suspended for a match, the American team player has ultimately been allowed to play in the first leg of the round of 16 against Belgium, according to a decision announced on Sunday by the global body.

This is a rare situation, as FIFA has not conducted such a review of a sanction during a World Cup for several decades. When asked about this decision, Ståle Solbakken expressed his bewilderment. “This is a big mistake by FIFA. It’s not a good conclusion. He received a red card, and the VAR confirmed that it was indeed a red card. This means a one-match suspension.” he stated.

The Norwegian coach is also concerned about the potential sporting consequences of this decision. “I think the most serious aspect of this situation is that if the United States beats Belgium, they will have this additional advantage.” he continued. “The Belgians are going to be furious. And what about the next red card? What will happen? Will a commission withdraw it? This is a very bad decision that will harm the World Cup and the United States.” he concluded. This case reignites discussions around the use of disciplinary bodies and VAR in a 2026 World Cup already marked by several controversial officiating decisions.