CRIET: a 30-year-old dealer judged for posing as a tax collector

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) examined, on Thursday, July 2, 2026 during its correctional hearing, the case of a young reseller of food products accused of fraud.

At 30 years old, the accused posed as a tax collector in order to extort funds from several business leaders and economic operators, under the threat of closing their establishments. He was arrested by the Criminal Brigade following numerous persistent complaints received by the General Tax Directorate (DGI), and had been placed under a detention order by the special prosecutor.

According to the statement from the DGI representative, the thirty-year-old had established a directory of targeted phone numbers to demand financial assistance from taxpayers.

The accused pleads guilty in court

Called to the stand, the accused admitted to all the fraudulent acts he is accused of. When invited by the Court to explain the origin of his contacts, he claimed to have built his target directory during the last electoral period, but did not provide any additional details.

Questioned about the total amount of the fraudulently obtained sums, the fake tax collector stated he had only amassed a total of 40,000 FCFA, collected in installments of 5,000 and 10,000 FCFA from his victims.

The State Legal Agent and a police commissioner summoned

Following the accused’s confession, the DGI representative joined the case as a civil party, stating that these actions seriously tarnished the image of the structure, and requested the judge to rule in favor of the institution. This formulation was rejected by the presiding judge: “It doesn’t work like that here. You need to say what you want,” the judge replied.

In order to vigorously defend the interests of the public authority, the Court decided to summon the State Legal Agent (AJE). During this step, the Court president revealed the identity of one of the victims who filed a complaint: a police commissioner currently serving in a unit in Cotonou.

The police commissioner and the State Legal Agent are expected to take the stand for the next hearing, scheduled for August 27, 2026.