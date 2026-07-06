Parliament: Louis Vlavonou chooses the Senate and leaves the National Assembly.

A big turning point is happening in the political career of Louis Vlavonou. The former president of the National Assembly has officially chosen to sit in the newly established upper chamber of Parliament, the Senate.

This choice marks the beginning of a new chapter for this key figure in Benin’s political life. To strictly adhere to the constitutional rules of incompatibility between the roles of deputy and senator, Louis Vlavonou has formalized his departure from the Governors’ Palace.

According to information reported by the national daily La Nation, he submitted his resignation letter on July 2nd to the president of the National Assembly, Joseph Djogbénou.

This transition marks an exceptional legislative journey. Elected deputy for the first time in 2003, this retired Customs colonel has left his mark on the country’s parliamentary life for nearly twenty years, including over six years spent in the presidency.

Thus, he is preparing to enter the Senate with a wealth of state experience.