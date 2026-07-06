Official: Carlos Queiroz is no longer the coach of Ghana.

Carlos Queiroz has officially stepped down as the coach of Ghana after the Black Stars were eliminated in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup against Colombia (1-0). The Portuguese coach, who was brought in for a four-month interim period, reflected with pride and high standards, while calling for further development of Ghanaian football.

Carlos Queiroz has formally ended his short tenure as head coach of the Ghanaian national team following the Black Stars’ elimination in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup against Colombia (1-0). Arriving under a four-month contract specifically for the tournament, the Portuguese coach chose not to extend his stint, concluding an interim marked by mixed results but a dynamic deemed encouraging.

In a message posted on his social media, the 70-year-old coach shared his emotions and high-level philosophy, stating that football “teaches that you either win or learn.” While expressing a form of frustration regarding the elimination, he also mentioned leaving his position with a sense of partially fulfilled duty.

Queiroz emphasized the need to build solid foundations for the future of Ghanaian football, stressing the importance of organization, preparation, and the development of young talents off the field. He also thanked the Ghanaian Football Association for the trust placed in him, as well as his players and staff for their commitment throughout the competition.

Despite the disappointment of exiting at the knockout stage, his time helped Ghana regain some stability and reach a new level on the world stage, with a qualification for the final phase and generally convincing performances. Queiroz thus leaves the Black Stars with a mixed but constructive record, leaving behind the foundations for a new cycle for a team in search of consistency at the highest level.