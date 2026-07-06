Health in Benin: Satisfactory progress report on the free emergency care initiative

One month after the launch of the historic free emergency care measure in Benin’s public hospitals, it’s time for the first assessment.

Invited to the sets of Bénin TV and Canal 3, the government’s spokesperson, Wilfried Houngbédji, shared results that the executive finds particularly encouraging. Behind the numbers lies a true transformation of access to care, driven by a profoundly humanistic philosophy: prioritizing life over money.

In just three to four weeks, public health facilities faced a significant influx, recording just over 12,000 emergency situations. Among them, more than 4,000 were classified as life-threatening emergencies.

These thousands of patients, whose prognosis was at risk, were able to receive immediate and free care. For the government, this first reason for satisfaction proves that the measure has achieved its main objective, which was to break down the barrier of fear. Now, citizens no longer hesitate to walk through the hospital doors for fear of being unable to pay.

The other reason for celebration lies in the civic-mindedness of users. Contrary to all expectations, the recovery rate of care costs after treatment is around 70%. Wilfried Houngbédji wanted to commend this virtuous behavior of the vast majority of Beninese, who have fully embraced the logic of the system.

The presidential directive, which consists of providing care first and worrying about payment later, has been respected in a spirit of mutual trust between the state and citizens.

Not everything is perfect yet, and the spokesperson did not hide the necessary adjustments needed to sustain the system. Indeed, a third of the costs still need to be recovered, and instances of bad faith have sometimes been observed among patients refusing to pay their debts when they have the means. Furthermore, the medical staff will need to refine the criteria for classifying emergencies to avoid overcrowding and ensure optimal service efficiency. As for the most disadvantaged, mechanisms for total or partial assistance are still planned to ensure no one is left behind.

This first milestone marks a turning point in the Beninese healthcare system. By showing the ambition to permanently consign the tragedies related to the retention of patients due to lack of money to distant memory, the government relies on continuous vigilance and collective responsibility to ensure that this solidarity policy becomes a lasting part of the daily lives of Beninese citizens.