World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi explains his tears after Argentina’s qualification

Hero of Argentina’s comeback against Egypt (3-2), Lionel Messi experienced an evening full of emotions after missing a penalty before scoring the equalizer. At the final whistle, the captain of the Albiceleste admitted to fearing he had compromised his team’s chances of qualifying.

Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, shared his deep emotions following the Albiceleste’s dramatic victory over Egypt (3-2) on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The 39-year-old forward had a tough evening. After Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring, he had the chance to level the match with a penalty, but the Egyptian goalkeeper saved his attempt, marking his second penalty miss of the tournament.

The Pharaohs then extended their lead with Mostafa Ziko scoring the second goal after a perfectly executed counterattack. With their backs against the wall, the reigning world champions found the resources to turn the match around. Cristian Romero first reduced the deficit, before Messi equalized just minutes later. Enzo Fernández ultimately secured Argentina’s qualification by scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

At the final whistle, Lionel Messi did not hide his emotions and reflected on his missed penalty. “I cried because I felt I had let my teammates down because of the penalty I missed… and the way I took it,” he confessed. Relieved by the outcome of the match, the Argentine captain also expressed his gratitude after this qualification achieved through a spectacular scenario. “But fortunately, once again, God had something special for me at the end. I am very happy,” he added. Thanks to this hard-fought victory, Argentina continues to defend its world title and will reach the quarter-finals with a more determined Lionel Messi than ever.