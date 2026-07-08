Benin: procedure to check your 2026 Baccalaureate results

The big day has finally arrived for the 77,101 candidates who sat for the first university diploma.

According to official statistics from the Office of the Baccalauréat, this 2026 session involves 14 series spread across 140 examination centers. In terms of demographics, boys make up a slight majority with 42,521 registered candidates, or 55% of the total, compared to 45% for girls, who account for 34,580 candidates.

As the juries are busy finalizing deliberations and the national online results are expected at 6 PM, the consultation will be entirely digital. To avoid unnecessary travel and discover your verdict with just a few clicks, here is the official step-by-step procedure to follow.

The official procedure to check your results online

To find out your eligibility status, the Beninese government provides its unique portal for national exams and competitions. Follow these three simple steps:

​ Step 1: Access the official portal Log in to the secure website: eresultats.bj .

Log in to the secure website: . ​ Step 2: Select the exam On the homepage of the platform, search for and click on the exam titled “Baccalauréat 2026” or choose the corresponding session from the list of available exams.

On the homepage of the platform, search for and click on the exam titled or choose the corresponding session from the list of available exams. ​Step 3: Enter the candidate’s identifiers Enter your table number or your registration number in the search field provided for this purpose, then confirm. The system will instantly display your result (Eligible or Rejected).

What to do after checking?

For the lucky candidates declared eligible this evening on the platform, the next steps in the calendar will follow very quickly. Starting at the end of this week, they must return to their respective examination centers to take the oral control tests as well as the essential sports assessments to secure their precious diploma.