2026 World Cup: the complete schedule of the quarter-finals

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup are now established. The eight last nations still in the race will face off starting Thursday to secure a spot in the final four, including a highly anticipated match between France and Morocco.

After a knockout phase full of surprises, the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup are finally known. The fight for the world title resumes Thursday with a clash between the Blues and the Lions of the Atlas, in a match that will surely remind everyone of the semifinal played during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, won by France (2-0).

The next day, another prestigious match will oppose Spain to Belgium. Two ambitious teams looking to confirm their good performances since the start of the tournament and secure their tickets to the semifinals. In the other part of the bracket, Norway led by Erling Haaland will face England in a highly anticipated European duel. Meanwhile, Argentina, the reigning world champion, will continue its quest to retain the trophy against Switzerland. All four matches will take place in the United States, the last host country still represented in this 2026 edition.

The Schedule for the Quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup

(Time in GMT+1)

Thursday, July 9

21:00: France – Morocco (Boston)

Friday, July 10

20:00: Spain – Belgium (Los Angeles)

Saturday, July 11

22:00: Norway – England (Miami)

Sunday, July 12

02:00: Argentina – Switzerland (Kansas City)