Godomey: two individuals arrested with a human skull hidden in a tricycle

The Republican Police struck a significant blow against transnational crime and the trafficking of human remains in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi.

Two men were apprehended on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in the district of Godomey following the macabre discovery of a human skull carefully hidden in a tricycle.

An effective police surveillance up to the Hêvié Liclan crossroad

According to information reported by the radio station Peace FM, the operation was triggered after the law enforcement authorities at the Godomey police station were alerted about the suspicious movement of a tricycle carrying an unusual cargo. The police officers immediately set up a surveillance system to discreetly follow the vehicle through traffic.

The intervention and final interception of the tricycle took place at the Hêvié Liclan crossroad. During a thorough search of the transport vehicle, the officers discovered a box at the bottom of which was a human skull carefully hidden.

The two occupants of the tricycle, formally identified by their initials S. D. and A. J., were arrested on the spot. During the initial questioning by investigators, the two men attempted to clear themselves by claiming that they were simply transporting a package entrusted to them by a client. They added that they genuinely believed that the box contained paint cans.

In light of the blatant gravity of the situation and the nature of the facts, the Godomey police station immediately placed the two suspects in custody. A legal procedure was initiated through an official report established on the same Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Investigations are actively ongoing to determine the exact origin of these human remains, identify their final recipient, and dismantle all accomplices involved in this trafficking.