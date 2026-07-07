World Cup 2026: Egypt lead Argentina at half-time (1-0)

Egypt lead Argentina 1-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, thanks to a 15th-minute goal from Yasser Ibrahim.

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Egypt lead Argentina 1-0 at half-time. The goal was scored by Yasser Ibrahim in the 15th minute, assisted by Marwan Attia.

The score reflects a controlled start to the match by the Egyptian side, who took the lead by converting a clear chance. Argentina, the favourites for the match, still have to find their rhythm to turn the situation around.

The match has been marked by that Egyptian opening goal, from a move initiated by midfielder Marwan Attia. After a foul by defender Yasser Ibrahim, a penalty was awarded to Argentina in the 19th minute.

Statistically, Argentina have a slight edge in possession with 55%, but have recorded only three shots, including two on target, while Egypt have had one shot on goal. Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir stood out with two important saves.

The team lineups show a 4-1-3-2 for Argentina, managed by Lionel Scaloni, with Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez in attack. Egypt, under Hossam Hassan, are playing in a 4-4-2 with Mohamed Salah up front.

Argentina – an attacking 4-1-3-2 setup with Messi and Alvarez

Argentina line up Emiliano Martínez in goal, protected by a defensive line made up of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico. The midfield is built around Leandro Paredes as the holding player, with Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández providing attacking support. Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez form the strike partnership. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is relying on a dynamic and creative system to try to overturn the situation.

Egypt – a solid 4-4-2 structure with Ibrahim on the scoresheet

Egypt respond with a classic 4-4-2 formation. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir benefits from the defensive solidity of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia and Karim Hafez. The midfield combines solidity and creativity with Haissem Hassan, Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour. In attack, Mohamed Salah partners Mostafa Ziko. Ibrahim’s success from a set piece allowed Egypt to take the lead, highlighting an effective collective organisation under the guidance of Hossam Hassan.

Argentina Half-time 0-1 Atlanta Stadium Egypt Egypt Fil du match 15' ⚽ But - Y. Ibrahim (passe M. Attia) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Egypt 1

: Argentina 2 / Egypt 1 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Egypt 1

: Argentina 3 / Egypt 1 Possession : Argentina 55% / Egypt 45%

: Argentina 55% / Egypt 45% Corners : Argentina 0 / Egypt 1

: Argentina 0 / Egypt 1 Fautes : Argentina 6 / Egypt 2

: Argentina 6 / Egypt 2 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Egypt 0

: Argentina 0 / Egypt 0 Cartons rouges : Argentina 0 / Egypt 0

: Argentina 0 / Egypt 0 Passes : Argentina 160 / Egypt 128