Paraguay: “Here, we put Ronaldinho in prison,” Senator Celeste Amarilla warns Mbappé.

The controversy between Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla and Kylian Mbappé is far from calming down. Despite the criticisms raised by her initial statements, the elected official maintained her position at a press conference, once again targeting the French striker.

A few days after Paraguay’s elimination against France in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, the controversy continues to grow. At the heart of it is Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, who publicly spoke again about Kylian Mbappé. In front of journalists, the official stated that her comments received more reactions than, in her view, some of the inappropriate behaviors of the French captain. She also denounced what she considers unequal treatment of the criticisms directed at Paraguay compared to other South American countries.

During her statement, Celeste Amarilla upheld her accusations against the French striker, while claiming she had already softened some of her previous statements. Nonetheless, she suggested that Kylian Mbappé should also reconsider certain behaviors she criticizes. The elected official also took aim at FIFA, accusing the global football governing body of intervening in a debate that, according to her, pertains to freedom of expression and the political sphere. “When that ill-mannered Mbappé shouts at our players, no one defends them. When a French person said that Paraguayans are repulsive, no one says anything. Should I say nothing? No one says anything,” she harshly criticized.

“And I say they eat coconuts, and then it’s a scandal; Paraguayans, Africans, South Americans, we are the same; we are discriminated against; for them, we are ‘negritos’. FIFA is behind all of this. They want to enter politics. The only one who can sue me is Mbappé. France can do whatever they want. I have already been discriminated against in Europe. I retracted, but Mbappé also needs to retract. Don’t mess with Paraguayans, Mbappé; here, we put Ronaldinho in prison. Don’t underestimate me, Mbappé,” she concluded.

Her new statements, which included personal attacks and discriminatory remarks, quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media and in the media, reigniting a debate already very sensitive following the elimination of Albirroja. On his digital channels, Kylian Mbappé referred to the senator as a “despicable woman unworthy of her position. You do not represent Paraguay, a country that has sweat passion and honor throughout the competition. Through your thoughtlessness and unchecked racism, the whole world has already forgotten the journey and historic effort made by your players during this World Cup to make way for an incompetent woman giving the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her to spread their hate and racism around the world“. Furthermore, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation into this matter.