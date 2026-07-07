Constitutional revision in Senegal: the president appeals to the Constitutional Council, supported by videos and bailiff reports.

The dispute between the executive and the National Assembly is taking a judicial turn. The President of the Republic has referred the matter to the Constitutional Council to contest the procedure leading to the adoption of the law on the revision of the Constitution. The high court is now called to rule on the regularity of the process.

The constitutional reform adopted by the National Assembly is now at the center of a legal battle. The President of the Republic has officially referred the matter to the Constitutional Council for an examination of the compliance of the procedure that led to the vote on the text.

The appeal was filed on Monday, July 6, 2026, by his lawyer, Maître Cheikh Ahmadou Ndiaye, with the registry of the high court. In this request, the head of state argues that the rules governing a revision of the Constitution were not respected during the parliamentary proceedings.

Considering the case as a priority, the president has asked the Constitutional Council to examine it urgently. He wishes for the judges to render their decision within eight days, in accordance with the provisions outlined by the texts.

To support his approach, the presidency has submitted several documents to the Constitutional Council. The case file includes the contested law, exchanges with the presidency of the National Assembly, reports established by a bailiff, as well as audio and video recordings of the parliamentary debates. These elements are presented as evidence of the irregularities denounced by the executive.

The Constitutional Council must now analyze all of these documents before determining whether the procedure leading to the adoption of the constitutional revision is in compliance with the requirements of the Constitution.

The judges’ decision is highly anticipated. For reference, on June 29, 2026, the National Assembly of Senegal adopted a proposal for the revision of the Constitution in a tense atmosphere marked by a standoff between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko, President of the Assembly. The opposition denounces a “confiscation of the constituent power” and demands a referendum instead of a parliamentary vote.