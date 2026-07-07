World Cup 2026: Argentina knock out Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16

Argentina came from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and reach the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.
Argentina booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup by beating Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday, July 7, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the round of 16. After falling behind in the 15th minute to Yasser Ibrahim’s opening goal, the South American side turned the match around with three second-half goals.
The match was a duel between tournament favorite Argentina, the defending champion, and an Egypt team that pushed the runners-up to their limits. Under the direction of French referee François Letexier, the game delivered a spectacle full of twists, turns and intensity.
Egypt, set up in a 4-4-2 by coach Hossam Hassan, quickly took the lead through Yasser Ibrahim, well supplied by Marwan Attia in the 15th minute. But Argentina, true to the 4-1-3-2 system orchestrated by Lionel Scaloni, found a response. Lionel Messi played a key role, providing an assist for Cristian Romero in the 79th minute before scoring himself after a pass from Gonzalo Montiel in the 83rd. Late on, Enzo Fernández sealed the score in the 90+2nd minute from a Lisandro Martínez delivery.
Egypt were far from outclassed during the match. Mostafa Ziko scored the Egyptian equalizer in the 67th minute, after Argentina’s opener, and goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir made four important saves. However, despite disciplined defending and constant pressing, the Egyptians eventually gave way to Argentina’s collective control, as they dominated possession (65%) and made the most of their chances in the box.
The match was also marked by several tactical changes. Argentina brought on Nicolás Tagliafico in place of Nicolás González as well as Rodrigo De Paul for Lisandro Martínez in the 66th minute, strengthening their solidity in midfield. For Egypt, Hossam Hassan replaced Haissem Hassan with Mahmoud Trézéguet and introduced Zizo in the second half. No red cards were shown, but six cautions were issued during the match, including several to Egyptian players late on.
Argentina continue their run with a solid block and Messi as playmaker-in-chief
Argentina operated in a 4-1-3-2, a compact tactical setup that allowed them to combine midfield control with attacking efficiency. Leandro Paredes played a crucial role in front of the defense, helping the ball move with 90% passing accuracy. Lionel Messi, the captain and emblematic figure, repeatedly took the initiative, maintaining a constant presence in attacking areas. Alongside Julián Álvarez, the attacking duo made the difference at key moments. The defense, led by Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez, held firm against the opposition’s attacks despite a few genuine threats.
Egypt push the world champions to the limit despite elimination
Egypt, in a classic 4-4-2 formation, showed strong defensive cohesion and an ability to compete for the ball. Mostafa Shobeir produced a string of decisive saves to limit Argentina’s impact. Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour drove the play, while the attack featuring Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Ziko found the net twice. Despite the elimination, Egypt’s performance confirmed their competitiveness on the world stage, with a solidity and determination that kept them in the match until the final minute.
Argentina
Finished
3-2
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
07/07/2026 17:00
·
Round of 16
Fil du match
15' ⚽ But - Y. Ibrahim (passe M. Attia) Égypte, 15e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace H. Fathy) Égypte, 46e 58' VAR VAR - M. Ziko Égypte, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Tagliafico (remplace N. Gonzalez) Argentine, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. de Paul (remplace L. Martinez) Argentine, 66e 67' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe H. Hassan) Égypte, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Molina (remplace G. Montiel) Argentine, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Hassan (remplace Trezeguet) Égypte, 73e 79' ⚽ But - C. Romero (passe L. Messi) Argentine, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace O. Marmoush) Égypte, 80e 83' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe G. Montiel) Argentine, 83e 90+2' ⚽ But - E. Fernandez (passe L. Martinez) Argentine, 90+2e 90+3' Carton jaune - M. Shobeir Égypte, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - H. Fathy Égypte, 90+4e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) Argentine, 90+5e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alvarez (remplace F. Medina) Argentine, 90+5e 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Lasheen (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 90+6e 90+8' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 90+8e 90+9' Carton jaune - H. Hassan Égypte, 90+9e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Argentina 5 / Egypt 2 Tirs : Argentina 16 / Egypt 4 Possession : Argentina 65% / Egypt 35% Corners : Argentina 5 / Egypt 1 Fautes : Argentina 11 / Egypt 9 Passes : Argentina 520 / Egypt 288 Precision des passes : Argentina 90% / Egypt 84% xG : Argentina 2.43 / Egypt 0.89
Joueurs clés
Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s) Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
View match details for Canada - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
20' Carton jaune - R. Halhal Maroc, 20e 22' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 22e 40' Carton jaune - A. Hakimi Maroc, 40e 40' Carton jaune - R. Laryea Canada, 40e 43' Carton jaune - J. David Canada, 43e 45' Carton jaune - A. Ounahi Maroc, 45e 45+6' Carton jaune - B. El Khannouss Maroc, 45+6e 49' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 49e 50' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 50e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. Amrabat) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 63e 67' Carton jaune - C. Larin Canada, 67e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ahmed (remplace P. David) Canada, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Laryea (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 79e 82' ⚽ But - A. Ounahi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 82e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Diop (remplace M. Saadane) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace J. Nelson) Canada, 87e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Sigur (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 87e 90+8' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe B. Diaz) Maroc, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
23
Niko Sigur
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
20
Ali Ahmed
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
18
Owen Goodman
1
Dayne St. Clair
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
3
Alfie Jones
13
Derek Cornelius
21
Jonathan Osorio
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
11
Liam Millar
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
18
Chadi Riad
17
Amine Sbai
4
Sofyan Amrabat
15
Samir El Mourabet
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 2 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Canada 6 / Morocco 2 Possession : Canada 39% / Morocco 61% Corners : Canada 7 / Morocco 1 Fautes : Canada 19 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Canada 4 / Morocco 4 Passes : Canada 268 / Morocco 440 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Morocco 85% xG : Canada 0.56 / Morocco 0.09
Key players
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.3 Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.2 Redouane Halhal (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
01/12/2022 Canada 1-2 Morocco (World Cup)
04/07
Round of 16
Canada
Finished
0-3
NRG Stadium Morocco
View match details for Paraguay - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
19' Carton jaune - B. Barcola France, 19e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Alderete (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 58e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Barcola (remplace D. Doue) France, 61e 70' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe France, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gomez (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 71e 81' Carton jaune - M. Kone France, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace R. Cherki) France, 84e 90+7' Carton jaune - M. Olise France, 90+7e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
2
Gustavo Velázquez
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Robin Risser
1
Brice Samba
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
19
Theo Hernández
21
Lucas Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
24
Rayan Cherki
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Tirs : Paraguay 3 / France 10 Possession : Paraguay 22% / France 78% Corners : Paraguay 1 / France 10 Fautes : Paraguay 6 / France 7 Cartons jaunes : Paraguay 0 / France 1 Passes : Paraguay 121 / France 427 Precision des passes : Paraguay 54% / France 91% xG : Paraguay 0.07 / France 0.26
Key players
Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) : note 7.3 Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.3 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.2 Mike Maignan (France) : note 7 Jules Koundé (France) : note 7 William Saliba (France) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
02/06/2017 France 5-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)
04/07
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished
0-1
Lincoln Financial Field France
View match details for Brazil - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace F. Aursnes) Norvège, 63e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Martinelli (remplace Neymar) Brésil, 67e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 67e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 79e 79' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 79e 90' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 90e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 90+5e 90+6' Carton jaune - Neymar Brésil, 90+6e 90+10' ⚽ But - Neymar Brésil, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
26
Rayan
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Midfielder
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
19
Endrick
18
Danilo Santos
10
Neymar
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
11
Raphinha
21
Luiz Henrique
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
6
Patrick Berg
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
20
Antonio Nusa
Forward
Substitutes 14
21
Andreas Schjelderup
22
Oscar Bobb
14
Fredrik Aursnes
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
2
Morten Thorsby
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
19
Thelo Aasgaard
23
Jens Petter Hauge
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 3 / Norway 5 Tirs : Brazil 11 / Norway 9 Possession : Brazil 33% / Norway 67% Corners : Brazil 5 / Norway 5 Fautes : Brazil 6 / Norway 4 Passes : Brazil 311 / Norway 658 Precision des passes : Brazil 86% / Norway 91% xG : Brazil 1.90 / Norway 0.73
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 9, 2 but(s) Andreas Schjelderup (Norway) : note 7.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 8, 4 arret(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.6, 3 arret(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.3 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 7.3 Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7.3 Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury Lucas Paquetá : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
05/07
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished
1-2
MetLife Stadium Norway
View match details for Mexico - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Raúl Rangel
Goalkeeper
2
Jorge Sánchez
Defender
3
César Montes
Defender
5
Johan Vásquez
Defender
23
Jesús Gallardo
Defender
19
Gilberto Mora
Midfielder
6
Erik Lira
Midfielder
7
Luis Romo
Midfielder
25
Roberto Alvarado
Forward
9
Raúl Jiménez
Forward
16
Julián Quiñones
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Carlos Acevedo
13
Guillermo Ochoa
15
Israel Reyes
20
Mateo Chávez
4
Edson Álvarez
8
Álvaro Fidalgo
17
Orbelín Pineda
18
Obed Vargas
24
Luis Chávez
26
Brian Gutiérrez
10
Alexis Vega
21
César Huerta
11
Santiago Giménez
14
Armando González
22
Guillermo Martínez
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
26
Jarell Quansah
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
7
Bukayo Saka
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
5
John Stones
12
Trevoh Chalobah
15
Dan Burn
24
Reece James
25
Djed Spence
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
21
Eberechi Eze
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
20
Noni Madueke
22
Ivan Toney
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
06/07
Round of 16
Mexico
Postponed
01:00
Estadio Banorte England
View match details for Portugal - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
56' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 56e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace D. Dalot) Portugal, 71e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace F. Torres) Espagne, 75e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) Espagne, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 85e 89' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 89e 90+1' ⚽ But - M. Merino (passe F. Torres) Espagne, 90+1e 90+4' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 90+4e 90+7' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace B. Iglesias) Espagne, 90+7e 90+8' Carton jaune - F. Torres Espagne, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
15
João Neves
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
6
Matheus Nunes
14
Gonçalo Inácio
5
Diogo Dalot
4
Tomás Araújo
10
Bernardo Silva
19
Gonçalo Guedes
16
Francisco Trincão
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
26
Francisco Conceição
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
12
Pedro Porro
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
16
Rodri
Midfielder
20
Pedri
Midfielder
19
Lamine Yamal
Midfielder
10
Dani Olmo
Midfielder
15
Alex Baena
Midfielder
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
4
Eric García
5
Marcos Llorente
2
Marc Pubill
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
8
Fabián Ruiz
18
Martín Zubimendi
6
Mikel Merino
17
Nico Williams
9
Pablo Gavi
26
Borja Iglesias
7
Ferran Torres
25
Víctor Muñoz
11
Yéremy Pino
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 2 / Spain 6 Tirs : Portugal 8 / Spain 15 Possession : Portugal 43% / Spain 57% Corners : Portugal 3 / Spain 7 Fautes : Portugal 9 / Spain 12 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 2 / Spain 0 Passes : Portugal 400 / Spain 529 Precision des passes : Portugal 83% / Spain 88% xG : Portugal 0.40 / Spain 1.77
Key players
Mikel Merino (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Unai Simón (Spain) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 7.5 Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 7.2 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
08/06/2025 Portugal 2-2 Spain (UEFA Nations League) 27/09/2022 Portugal 0-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League) 02/06/2022 Spain 1-1 Portugal (UEFA Nations League) 04/06/2021 Spain 0-0 Portugal (Friendlies) 07/10/2020 Portugal 0-0 Spain (Friendlies)
06/07
Round of 16
Portugal
Finished
0-1
Dallas Stadium Spain
View match details for United States - Belgium
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
9' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe N. Raskin) Belgique, 9e 21' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace H. Vanaken) Belgique, 21e 31' ⚽ But - M. Tillman États-Unis, 31e 33' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe L. Trossard) Belgique, 33e 35' Carton jaune - W. McKennie États-Unis, 35e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace G. Reyna) États-Unis, 46e 57' ⚽ But - H. Vanaken (passe C. De Ketelaere) Belgique, 57e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Pulisic (remplace S. Berhalter) États-Unis, 59e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Lukebakio (remplace J. Doku) Belgique, 67e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) Belgique, 67e 69' Carton jaune - M. Tillman États-Unis, 69e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Adams (remplace R. Pepi) États-Unis, 72e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Trossard (remplace A. Saelemaekers) Belgique, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Raskin (remplace A. Witsel) Belgique, 89e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Balogun (remplace H. Wright) États-Unis, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robinson (remplace M. Arfsten) États-Unis, 90+2e 90+3' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku (passe H. Vanaken) Belgique, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
24
Matthew Freese
Goalkeeper
16
Alexander Freeman
Defender
3
Chris Richards
Defender
13
Tim Ream
Defender
5
Antonee Robinson
Defender
8
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
4
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
17
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
2
Sergiño Dest
Forward
20
Folarin Balogun
Forward
10
Christian Pulišić
Forward
Substitutes 14
7
Giovanni Reyna
14
Sebastian Berhalter
1
Matt Turner
25
Chris Brady
12
Miles Robinson
22
Mark McKenzie
6
Auston Trusty
23
Joe Scally
26
Alex Zendejas
18
Maximilian Arfsten
21
Timothy Weah
11
Brenden Aaronson
19
Haji Wright
9
Ricardo Pepi
Starters 11
1
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
21
Timothy Castagne
Defender
25
Nathan Ngoy
Defender
4
Brandon Mechele
Defender
5
Maxim De Cuyper
Defender
24
Amadou Onana
Midfielder
23
Nicolas Raskin
Midfielder
14
Dodi Lukebakio
Midfielder
8
Youri Tielemans
Midfielder
10
Leandro Trossard
Midfielder
17
Charles De Ketelaere
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Hans Vanaken
11
Jérémy Doku
13
Mike Penders
12
Senne Lammens
18
Joaquin Seys
3
Arthur Theate
16
Koni De Winter
2
Zeno Debast
15
Thomas Meunier
19
Diego Moreira
22
Alexis Saelemaekers
6
Axel Witsel
7
Kevin De Bruyne
26
Matías Fernández-Pardo
9
Romelu Lukaku
Match stats
Tirs cadres : United States 1 / Belgium 6 Tirs : United States 4 / Belgium 13 Possession : United States 56% / Belgium 44% Corners : United States 2 / Belgium 5 Fautes : United States 6 / Belgium 6 Cartons jaunes : United States 2 / Belgium 0 Passes : United States 402 / Belgium 317 Precision des passes : United States 87% / Belgium 82% xG : United States 0.44 / Belgium 2.04
Key players
Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 8.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.7, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Hans Vanaken (Belgium) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Nicolas Raskin (Belgium) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Leandro Trossard (Belgium) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.3, 3 arret(s) Tyler Adams (United States) : note 6.9 Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
F. Balogun : USA · Missing Fixture · Red Card Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Leg Injury M. McKenzie : USA · Missing Fixture · Bruised Foot C. Roldan : USA · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise
Head-to-head
28/03/2026 USA 2-5 Belgium (Friendlies) 01/07/2014 Belgium 2-1 USA (World Cup)
07/07
Round of 16
United States
Finished
1-4
Lumen Field Belgium
View match details for Argentina - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
15' ⚽ But - Y. Ibrahim (passe M. Attia) Égypte, 15e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace H. Fathy) Égypte, 46e 58' VAR VAR - M. Ziko Égypte, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Tagliafico (remplace N. Gonzalez) Argentine, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. de Paul (remplace L. Martinez) Argentine, 66e 67' ⚽ But - M. Ziko (passe H. Hassan) Égypte, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Molina (remplace G. Montiel) Argentine, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Hassan (remplace Trezeguet) Égypte, 73e 79' ⚽ But - C. Romero (passe L. Messi) Argentine, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace O. Marmoush) Égypte, 80e 83' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe G. Montiel) Argentine, 83e 90+2' ⚽ But - E. Fernandez (passe L. Martinez) Argentine, 90+2e 90+3' Carton jaune - M. Shobeir Égypte, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - H. Fathy Égypte, 90+4e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) Argentine, 90+5e 90+5' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alvarez (remplace F. Medina) Argentine, 90+5e 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Lasheen (remplace Zizo) Égypte, 90+6e 90+8' Carton jaune - M. Attia Égypte, 90+8e 90+9' Carton jaune - H. Hassan Égypte, 90+9e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Emiliano Martínez
Goalkeeper
26
Nahuel Molina
Defender
13
Cristian Romero
Defender
6
Lisandro Martínez
Defender
3
Nicolás Tagliafico
Defender
5
Leandro Paredes
Midfielder
7
Rodrigo De Paul
Midfielder
20
Alexis Mac Allister
Midfielder
24
Enzo Fernández
Midfielder
10
Lionel Messi
Forward
9
Julián Alvarez
Forward
Substitutes 15
15
Nicolás González
22
Lautaro Martínez
12
Gerónimo Rulli
1
Juan Musso
2
Marcos Senesi
4
Gonzalo Montiel
19
Nicolás Otamendi
25
Facundo Medina
8
Valentín Barco
11
Giovani Lo Celso
14
Exequiel Palacios
16
Thiago Almada
17
Giuliano Simeone
18
Nico Paz
21
José Manuel López
Starters 11
23
Mostafa Shobeir
Goalkeeper
3
Mohamed Hany
Defender
2
Yasser Ibrahim
Defender
5
Rami Rabia
Defender
15
Karim Hafez
Defender
12
Haissem Hassan
Midfielder
17
Mohanad Lasheen
Midfielder
19
Marwan Attia
Midfielder
8
Emam Ashour
Midfielder
10
Mohamed Salah
Forward
11
Mostafa Ziko
Forward
Substitutes 13
14
Hamdy Fathy
1
Mohamed El-Shenawy
26
Mohamed Alaa
16
Mahdi Soliman
24
Tarek Alaa
4
Hossam Abdelmaguid
25
Zizo
20
Ibrahim Adel
7
Mahmoud Trézéguet
21
Mahmoud Saber
18
Nabil Donga
22
Omar Marmoush
9
Hamza Abdelkarim
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Argentina 5 / Egypt 2 Tirs : Argentina 16 / Egypt 4 Possession : Argentina 65% / Egypt 35% Corners : Argentina 5 / Egypt 1 Fautes : Argentina 11 / Egypt 9 Passes : Argentina 520 / Egypt 288 Precision des passes : Argentina 90% / Egypt 84% xG : Argentina 2.43 / Egypt 0.89
Key players
Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s) Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Marwan Attia (Egypt) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Haissem Hassan (Egypt) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Leandro Paredes (Argentina) : note 8.3
Absences & injuries
Mohamed Abdelmonem : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Ankle Problems Ahmed Abou El Fotouh : Egypt · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Argentina
Finished
3-2
Atlanta Stadium Egypt
View match details for Switzerland - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
07/07
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming
21:00
Vancouver Stadium Colombia
Comments