Brazil: Ronaldo Nazario massacres Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil’s elimination against Norway (2-1) in the Round of 16 continues to spark numerous reactions. Among them is Ronaldo Nazário’s, who has been particularly critical of Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical choices.

Brazil exited the 2026 World Cup prematurely after its defeat to Norway, driven by a brace from Erling Haaland. This exit has reignited the debate about the decisions made by coach Carlo Ancelotti, who took the helm of the Seleção with high expectations. Observing the competition closely, Ronaldo Nazário did not hold back in expressing his views on the performance and choices of the Brazilian technical staff. “I think this elimination started with decisions made on the bench.” he stated, as reported by AS.

“Ancelotti is one of the best coaches in history, but tonight he made too many mistakes.”

The former Real Madrid striker also highlighted some absences and player choices, believing that several elements could have changed the course of the match. “I don’t understand why João Pedro wasn’t a starter; he showed very good things.” he added. “And for Endrick, every time he played, he brought energy, aggression, and unpredictability. Yet, he spent a lot of time on the bench. I don’t understand.” This media outburst illustrates the tension surrounding Brazil’s elimination, seen as a major failure given the ambitions stated before the tournament.