World Cup 2026: Egypt cries foul after the Pharaohs’ elimination

Egypt came very close to a stunning feat against Argentina before bowing out in the last minutes of the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. After this cruel elimination, former international Mohamed Aboutreika strongly criticized the refereeing and denounced decisions he deemed unfavorable to the Pharaohs.

The former Egyptian international Mohamed Aboutreika did not hide his anger after the Pharaohs’ elimination against Argentina (3-2) on Tuesday in Atlanta, in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. The consultant pointed out the refereeing decisions and FIFA’s intervention in a match with a dramatic turnaround. Long in a position to create one of the biggest upsets of this World Cup, Egypt was leading by two goals against the reigning world champions thanks to goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko. The Pharaohs even thought they had scored a third goal through Ziko, before the VAR ultimately ruled the play off for a foul committed during the buildup to the goal.

But Argentina found the resources to completely turn the tide in the last fifteen minutes. Cristian Romero sparked the Albiceleste back into life, before Lionel Messi, who had been unfortunate with a penalty in the first half, equalized. Enzo Fernández then secured qualification for the Argentinians in the final minutes of the match. After already eliminating Australia in the previous round following a penalty shootout, Egypt seemed close to another upset against the defending champions. But their dream was shattered in a completely wild finish.

For Mohamed Aboutreika, this elimination is not explained solely by the sporting scenario. The former midfielder vehemently contested certain refereeing decisions, believing his team had been wronged. In a message posted on social media, he stated: “Our goal was not validated. We are playing against Messi. We are playing against the referees. We are playing against FIFA. Today, Egypt’s rights were trampled.” His compatriot Mostafa Ziko denounced the “unjust” refereeing after Egypt’s elimination: “Congratulations to Argentina for the World Cup. The tournament was rigged; they needed nothing else. The referee was unjust, unjust, unjust, unjust,” he stated in comments reported by The Touchline.